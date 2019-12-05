The door to the Inter Dom final is ajar

Craig Demmler says the door to the Inter Dominion final is ajar, My Kiwi Mate just has to pace through it.

And the 2700m of the final round of heats for the series at Alexandra Park on Friday night gives him in the perfect chance to do just that.

My Kiwi Mate all but earned his spot in the A$500,000 final with his third placing on Tuesday night and he goes into Friday seventh on the points ladder with 19, giving him a huge buffer over the 13th equal pair of On The Cards and Bling It On, who sit on 13 points and at the moment tied for the emergency spot.

That would suggest My Kiwi Mate could run seventh or even eighth on Friday night but Victorian horseman Demmler isn’t thinking too far ahead.

“Sure, I’d love to make the final but I don’t want to be worrying about it too much cause we can’t control how the others go.

“But we are a long way toward the final and he loves the series racing.”

Demmler says the step up to 2700m for the final round of heats and the final will suit My Kiwi Mate, he just wishes he had more distance races to aim him at in Victoria.

“He loves following a good speed and he gets a better drawn than some of those others who need points.

“So getting into the final is the first thing and we will take anything else as a bonus.

“We all know how hard it is going to be to beat a horse like Ultimate Sniper because he is flying but I think on our Victorian form we aren’t far behind Cruz Bromac.”Demmler is loving the series at his good friend Barry Purdon’s property, where some of the big guns of the series are also stationed.

Depending on results on Friday night it is very possible five of the pacing Grand Final 12 could come from Purdon’s property as well as Marcoola for the trotting final.

“I just love being here for the series, it is iconic,” says Demmler.

“This is why we train horses, to come away and race the best and spend time with good friends and make new ones.”

The series did however start on a sad note for Demmler, with his uncle Rodney passing away last Friday.

“Rodney was in the horses early doors but got out of racing to drive trucks and he was a great guy,” remembers Demmler.

“He was a very different guy from Dad (Ted, Rodney’s brother). Louder and more of a party guy.

“I got the call from Dad before the heats last Friday to tell me he had passed and it really knocked me.

"So I’d love to make the final to give the family something to cheer about.”