The barrier draw for the harness racing $450,000 WA Pacing Cup to be held at Gloucester Park this coming Friday night was held at 2pm local Western Australian time and here is the draw.

1 - Major Reality

2 - The Bucket List

3 - Delightful Offer

4 - Cyamach

5 - Bettors Fire

6 - Beaudiene Boaz

7 - Our Jimmy Johnstone

8 - Chicago Bull

9 - Mynameskenny

10 - John Of Arc

11 - Our Jericho

12 - Soho Tribeca

13 - Flaming Flutter

14 - David Hercules