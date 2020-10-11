The fastest field in history?

The $150,000 Allerage Open field at The Red Mile this Sunday is the fastest harness racing field in history and is set to create a possible world record performance. The 12 entered are the highest earning aged horses in 2020.

When the also eligibles come out, the field of ten starters will have a combine earnings of $11,949,803. This may not be the richest field in history but it certainly will be close and it will certainly be the fastest.

In a racing year that has been short through the Covid pandemic, there has only been two races that has gone faster than 1:47.2 and they were the three-year-old Papi Rob Hanover (by Somebeachsomewhere ) who paced in 1:47.1 and the four-year-old Hurrikane Emperor (by Hurrikane Kingcole ) who paced in 1:47.

I do not believe that one cannot compare any in this Allerage Open field (in terms of share speed) to the world record holders Lather Up 1:46 who took his record as a four-year-old at The Meadowlands or Always B Miki who took his record of 1:46 at The Red Mile, but who knows what could happen with this great field this Sunday, having so much speed attached to there records. Records are made to be broken!

The slowest winning mile in 2020 for all the eligible starters in this race, the $150,000 Allerage Open, is 1:49.2. The fastest is held by the son of Sweet Lou , Dancin Lou at 1:47.2.

Three of the starters this year have taken records of 1:47.2 (Dancin Lou by Sweet Lou ), 1:47.3 (Bettor's Wish by Bettors Delight ) and 1:47.3 (the Australian bred horse Our Major Dan A by Art Major ).

The fastest sub 1:49 starters are 1:48.4 (Dorsoduro Hanover by Somebeachsomewhere ), 1:48.3 (Escapetothebeach by Somebeachsomewhere ), 1:48.1f (Filibuster Hanover by Somebeachsomewhere ), 1:48.1 (Brassy Hanover by Well Said ), 1:48.1f (Backstreet Shadow by Shadow Play ) and the New Zealand horse The Devils Own N by Art Major who is the fastest horse in Canada this year at 1:48 flat.

The 1:49 starters are 1:49.1f (This Is The Plan by Somebeachsomewhere ), 1:49.2 (Sintra by Mach Three ) and 1:49 (Century Farroh by Mach Three ).

The field for the $150,000 Allerage at The Red Mile on Sunday set to go at 2:15pm

The fastest horse in The Allerage (1:47.2) is Dancin Lou by Sweet Lou

The fastest horse in Canada in 2020 (1:48) is The Devils Own N by Art Major