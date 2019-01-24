The future is Sweet

Sweet Lou earned USD$3,478,894 in purses and took a lifetime mark of 1.47

Thursday 24th January, 2019 - Sweet Lou has taken harness racing in America by storm with his first crop of two-year-olds. He was the leading first season sire by stakes averages and had the leading two-year-old (filly) by money won and the fastest two-year-old in history with his talented daughter Warrawee Ubeaut earning $646,995 and pacing a dashing world record for any two-year-old in 1:48.3.

Sweet Lou also produced a two-year-old colt No Mas Amor that that paced in 1:49.1 earning $117,716 in the process.

In North America his first crop of 94 eligible two-year-olds won $3,083,737, that is an average of $32,806 per live foal born, a great great result for a first season sire. He produced eight $100,000 plus winners from this first crop.

In North America his service fee was boosted to $12,500 for the new season and his book was full and closed within a few days.

At a Tattersalls Mixed Sale held at the Meadowlands earlier in the week there were three services to the up and coming sire put in the auction which attracted a lot of interest from breeders who missed a spot before his book closed. Of these three services two went for $23,000 and one for $25,000, double his service fee!

In Australasia his first crop of two-year-olds are starting to make their way onto race tracks and are impressing trainers throughout both Australia and New Zealand. With the breeding season just finishing up here his book was full and closed in September and he has served over 450 across both countries.

Sweet Lou service fee has not yet been set for next season.

His list of race track accomplishments is staggering;

He earned USD$3,478,894 in purses and took a lifetime mark of 1.47

Sweet Lou was Dan Patch 2 year old Pacing Colt of the year in 2011, Dan Patch Older Pacer of the Year 2014 and US Pacer of the Year in 2014

He was a winner of the elimination and final of the Breeders Crown at Woodbine, he won three legs of the Pennsylvania Sires Stakes and was a winner of 10 of his 12 freshman year starts.

Sweet Lou still holds the World Record for a 2yo colt set on the night he won the Breeders Crown at Woodbine.

At 3, he bankrolled, over a million in purses, with sire’s stakes victories and a Little Brown Jug elimination amongst his wins.

As an aged pacer his career was highlighted by his incredible ten race win streak in the North American Free For All ranks.

Amongst that win streak was six victories recorded in sub 1.48 mile rates. Sweet Lou defeated some of North America best pacers during this time including Captain Treacherous, A Rocknroll Dance, Sunshine Beach and Foiled Again.

He has quality progeny in the upcoming 2019 New Zealand Bloodstock National Standardbred Yearling Sales with eight lots to go through at the Auckland Sale held at Karaka on Monday 18th February and five to go under the hammer in Christchurch Sale on Wednesday 20th February.

Here are those yearlings at the Karaka sale;

Lot 3, Devine Miss Em - filly - Account of Woodlands Stud (NZ) Ltd, Clevedon

Lot 33, Hey Bartender - colt - Account of Woodlands Stud (NZ) Ltd, Clevedon

Lot 41, Lancewood Louie - colt - Account of Woodlands Stud (NZ) Ltd, Clevedon

Lot 50, Louie The Punter - colt - Account of Woodlands Stud (NZ) Ltd, Clevedon

Lot 73, Pacemaker - colt - Account of Woodlands Stud (NZ) Ltd, Clevedon

Lot 77, Sweet Affinity - filly - Account of Woodlands Stud (NZ) Ltd, Clevedon

Lot 95, Sugar Me - colt - Account of Woodlands Stud (NZ) Ltd, Clevedon

Lot 116, No Added Sugar - colt - Account of Woodlands Stud (NZ) Ltd, Clevedon

Here are those yearlings at the Christchurch sale;

Lot 266, withdrawn

Lot 292, Pembrook's Princess - filly - Account of Ripple Creek, Ohoka

Lot 336, Tiger Royal - colt - Account of Rosedale Farm, Ladbrooks

Lot 346, Lieutenant Arden - colt - Account of Arden Lodge, Tapanui

Lot 365, Apieceoflou - colt - Account of Ripple Creek, Ohoka

Harnesslink Media