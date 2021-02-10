The future of trotting is here

Times are changing ‘Down Under’ where first season sires are concerned. The nature of the majority of breeders was to breed to proven sires and let the new sires charter the own course, which was mainly through stormy waters! With this thought process, these sire’s chance of making a name and a book as a stallion was diminished.

Then, all of a sudden, things changed in the pacing ranks and now the trotting gait has joined in.

For Woodlands Stud, freshman sire ‘What The Hill’ represents that change. A star son of the legendary ‘Muscle Hill’, ‘What The Hill has successfully shuttled and his first crops appear in the NZ Standardbred Sale in Auckland and Christchurch from February 13th -17th.

A total of 25 yearlings are catalogued and for any sire, this is a great promotion, a quick look suggests that What The Hill may have the most square gaiters for sale in the sale!

What The Hill was USTA 3yo trotter of the year and won the Breeders Crown and the Canadian Trotting Classic and defeated the older horses at The Meadowlands in 1.51.4 in the TVG Open Trot.

What The Hill is represented by a number of high quality colts and filles, by world class dams including Regal Volo, Yagunnakissmeornot, Fear Factor, Landora’s Pearl and Luby Ann.



Lot 91 What The Hill – Fear Factor, Bay Colt





Lot 134 What The Hill – Miss Pegasus, Bay Colt



Lot 149 What The Hill – Surfin Sunsation, Bay Filly



Lot 154 What The Hill – Viola Eyre, Bay Colt

What The Hill started the ‘down under’ sale season by clearing all lots in Melbourne and generated a great average for a first season sire. In North American, his progeny where very well received across all sales and there is a quiet optimism amongst trainers in the USA, that What The Hill will make it.

What The Hill represents a changing of the guard in how breeders now think about breeding to first season sires and then placing their progeny in yearling sales.

Woodlands Stud wishes all NZ breeders the best our luck as they head towards their ‘grand final’ at the New Zealand Bloodstock Standardbred sale in the coming days.