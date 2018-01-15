Foiled Again wins his 99th race - $7,606,857

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, January 13, 2018 — As harness racing driver George Brennan succinctly said, “What can I say?”

Brennan spoke of Foiled Again beginning his final racing season with his 99th career victory Saturday night (Jan. 13th), highlighting Yonkers Raceway’s 11-race soiree.

The sport’s richest horse added to his $7.5 million retirement account with a hard-earned, half-length victory. Quarter-moving to the lead from post position No. 3 in the $20,000, fourth-race pace, even-money favorite Foiled Again ($4) took a lot of first-up heat from All Down the Line (Eric Goodell).

In start No. 304, Foiled Again won that back-half battle, prevailing by a half-length in 1:55. The 14-year-old Dragon Again gelding, co-owned (as Burke Racing) by (trainer) Ron Burke, Weaver Bruscemi and JJK Stables, improved the bankroll to $7,606,857.

Informed this was indeed Foiled Again’s 99th win, Brennan said, “I’m reasonably sure he gets to 100.”

Saturday night’s featured $40,000 Open Pace saw Thisjetsabookin’ (Jordan Stratton, $18.40) rebuff 3-5 fave Gokudo Hanover (Matt Kakaley) at the quarter, then finish it off. From post No. 5 in the half-dozen, Thisjetsabookin’ (:27, :56.3, 1:25, 1:53.3) held off the odds-on choice by a half-length, with Killer Martini (Brent Holland) third.

For fourth choice Thisjetsabookin’, a 6-year-old Jereme’s Jet owned by William Emmons and trained by William Adamczyk, it was his third win in the last six tries dating to early November. The exacta paid $46, with the triple returning $119.

Reminder the Raceway offers another ‘French’ Sunday (Jan. 14th), with a first post of 11:30 AM.

