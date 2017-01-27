The horse that cost a dollar

Mark Johnson could drive his first Country Cups winner behind a horse that cost just a dollar.

Johnson is the only junior driver in this evening’s (Friday) El Cheapo Cars Wellington Trotting Cup for the R60 and faster pacers.

It will be just his second Country Cups drive after steering outsider No Way Else into ninth in last Saturday's Parawai Cup at Thames.

“I realise the Wellington Cup is steeped in history and even though the race isn’t in Wellington any more I know what the race means to a lot of people.

“It would be so great to drive the winner of the race. I think I have got a good chance,” Johnson said.

The 20-year-old Cambridge reinsman will drive one of the favourites in the $10,000 event over the 2200m mobile.

The Arna Donnelly trained Eldolar will start one of the favourites, and ironically cost just $1.

His 61-old Kerikeri breeder, Colin Turner, has no regrets whatsoever about the sale.

"I sat down with my mate (and now owner) Craig Good and we had a coffee in Waiuku. I said to him I don’t want the horse, but I will sell him to you for a dollar.

"I thought he was a bit small and to be honest I didn’t think he would make it, but he’s a lot bigger now. I have no regrets. I am rapt for Craig and the late Dianne Wood. He is doing a good job for her Kamwood breed,” said Turner, who bred Eldolar with partner, Pam Morrison.

Eldolar (one dollar) will start from a 10m handicap in the nine-strong Wellington Cup. He comes into the race having won three of his last five starts.

“I drove him to win at Thames last week in an R55 to R64 pace and he won real well. I’m grateful to Arna for keeping me on him, especially when she hasn’t got a drive in the race. Arna has put a lot of faith in me and she is just such a great boss to work for.

“I’ll be doing my best to win. It would be so good to win my first Country Cups race,” Johnson said.

Eldolar will be having his first look at the Otaki grass track and will also be lining up in his first standing start event.

“He’s a safe beginner and has won on the grass before so I don’t think that will pose too many problems. In saying that he will have to step away relatively quickly though because it’s only a 2200m mobile,” Johnson said.

Johnson has driven two winners so far this season, equalling his personal best he has secured last season and the season before.

“I’m really enjoying it because I’m starting to get more drives, both with Arna and outside trainers. I’m grateful to everyone who puts me on. All I want to do is win,” the former Australia said.

Johnson won the ‘Premier Cadet’ prize at last year’s annual North Island Harness Racing Awards.

Johnson had no desire to drive standardbreds when he was a little fella growing up in Wollongong (NSW) in Australia.

But that all changed in 2007 when his father, Mike, his Mum, Leanne and his five brothers and sisters relocated from New South Wales to Hamilton. Johnson senior took up a position as a computer programmer.

Then in stepped Peter and Wendy Ferguson from Waikato Kidz Kartz and an excitable 11-year-old Australian kid became hooked on our great sport.

“I’m a lot more cool-headed in the sulky now compared to when I first started out. I used to stress a bit, but the more drives I get the more confident I have become,” said Johnson.

Eldolar has only had six starts for Donnelly. Prior to that he raced as a maiden from Logan Hollis & Shane Robertson before transferring to Richard Yoakley’s barn at Glenbrook.

Toughest for him to beat will be Doug Gale trained and Jay Abernethy driven Franco Lennox, and the Andrew & Lyn Neal trained and Lyn Neal driven Thomas McBride.

They will both start from the 20m back-mark.

Meanwhile, last year’s Wellington Cup was won by the Nicky Chilcott trained and driven Jet Black Shadow, who paced the 2200m mobile in 2:48.1. Then two days later he won the Otaki Cup on the same track. He was favourite both days.

It is the second time the Wellington Cup will have been run since the Geoff Dunn trained and Todd Mitchell driven Agios Nikolaos won the Wellington Cup in 2002.

Not long after that race Hutt Park was closed down.

Past winners of the Wellington Cup have been:

2016: Jet Black Shadow. 2002: Agios Nikolaos. 2001: Panky’s Pacer. 2000: All Around. 1999: Shredder. 1998: Motorbel. 1997: No Cup Race held. 1996: Supreme Award. 1995: Quick Trip. 1994: Abdias. 1993: Remote’s Dream. 1992: Strietross. 1991: Lookahead. 1990: Machsimo. 1989: Vulcan Lady. 1988: Bionic Chance. 1987: Rolls Hanover. 1986: Master Mood. 1985: Premiership. 1984: Joy Boy. 1983: Mels Boy. 1982: Sweet Jessica. 1981: Bonnies Chance. 1980: Locarno. 1979: Roydon Scott. 1978: Rocky Tryax. 1977: Balgove. 1976: PALESTINE. 1975: Young Quinn. 1974: Robalan. 1973: Robalan.