Day At The Track

The mighty Ignatius strikes fear into rivals

05:00 PM 04 Jun 2018 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Ignatius, harness racing
Ignatius

Tasmania’s star three-year-old Ignatius obliterated the Penrith track-record on Thursday night with a sensational harness racing victory in his heat of the Alabar NSW Breeders Challenge.

The Roll With Joe-Ashkalini gelding, owned by Lyrae Grahan and trained by James Rattray, made it seven straight wins this season with an astonishing 14.7-metre victory, returning a mile rate of 1:53.6.

“The run was something special, to run those times around Penrith after he had done all the work in the death was pretty amazing,” said a highly impressed James.

“He travelled sensationally in the run and it was just a matter of allowing him a little more rein inside the 400-metre pole he just accelerated beyond belief and left them standing, he was full of running in the home stretch and I eased him down near the post, he was never fully extended and still smashed the track record.”

Blake Fitzpatrick and Jim Douglas combined to bring about the demise of odds-on favourite The Bus ($1.60)  with Bracken Sky in Heat Two of the Series, but a sobering thought for connections, the time recorded was an incredible three seconds slower than the Tassie champ.

“He’s now won 12 of 13 starts and I will be talking with Todd and Lyrae about what the future holds, at the moment though we are just concentrating on and looking forward to the Final of the Breeders Challenge, then it’s more than likely we will tackle the Breeders Crown,” said an excited trainer.

“He’s flying at the moment and its great to know everyone at home gets a thrill out of him winning as well, as they did when Beautide was at his peak.”

By Shane Yates

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Heaven Rocks A rocks'em in Northeast Series
04-Jun-2018 16:06 PM NZST
Great Northeast Open Series highlighted Sunday
04-Jun-2018 16:06 PM NZST
Youaremycandygirl sweet in NYSS at Tioga
04-Jun-2018 11:06 AM NZST
Godinez & Aldrich team up for 4-bagger at Saratoga
04-Jun-2018 11:06 AM NZST
Goshen Historic Track opened today
04-Jun-2018 09:06 AM NZST
Charles T. Sells, trotting horseman, passed Friday
04-Jun-2018 09:06 AM NZST
Summer Mixed entries now being accepted
03-Jun-2018 23:06 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News