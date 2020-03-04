The name is Bond!

Just one more great “Bond” moment – Vampiro takes out the Pinjarra Cup, driven by Colin Brown

Gun West Australian husband and wife training team Greg and Skye Bond have added another harness racing cup to their collection.

Consistent gelding Vampiro, who is on the cusp of joining the top tier of our pacing ranks, scored an all-the-way victory in the $50,000 Rockingham Ram Pinjarra Cup on Monday afternoon.

"He's a horse who has always shown a lot of promise. I think he's probably having a breakout season with four wins that have been in strong company," Greg said.

"I've liked him from day one when he came out from New Zealand. He was never short of ability and he really isn't far off making the next level," he said.

Apart from three Gloucester Park wins late last year and now his most recent success at Pinjarra, Vampiro (Rocknroll Hanover-Fortune Lover (Artsplace) has also been gallant in defeat.

The pacer was runner-up in consecutive feature races in Perth in January-the first occasion behind Caviar Star in the $300k Retravision Fremantle Cup and then was beaten by stablemate Mighty Conqueror in the $450k TABtouch WA Pacing Cup. The margin on both occasions was a head!

Competent reinsman Colin Brown was booked to drive Vampiro at Pinjarra and had one hand on the cup virtually from the offset. Speeding to the front from the six alley, Brown dictated terms to a nicety with splits of 31.3, 29.6, 27.2 and 28.2.



Colin Brown --(Photo: Hamilton Content Creators)

Vampiro coasted to the line with a 4.5 metre advantage over I'm Full of Excuses (Chris Voak) with a breath back to Ideal Liner (Gary Hall Jnr) in third spot.

The winner is raced by Skye Bond and long-time stable client Rob Gartrell.

"Rob has shares in a lot of our horses. We've been mates since playing cricket years ago. I got to A Grade, and as far as state level in the juniors, but Rob was really good and ended up representing Tasmania in Shield cricket," Greg said.

"When I was 22, I shifted to Kalgoorlie and got involved in the mining industry in a big way for quite a few years."

The Bond couple are now based at a picturesque property at Forrestdale, which is regarded as a suburb of Perth, being just 30 minutes from the capital city.

They have a team of 40 in work, although at the moment they are on a "working holiday" in Sydney with two horses.

"We actually watched Vampiro win the Pinjarra Cup on television. We're using the break to catch up with close family friends and hopefully the horses will get a change of luck at Menangle on Saturday," Greg said.

"Our Alfie Romeo has come up with barrier eight and Galactic Star with 10 so they haven't drawn that well. But you never know."

Greg and Skye are again closing in on the "ton" with 96 winners, 29 of these in the metro, for the current season.

Since 2011/12, the couple has been in the top 10 of leading Australian trainers on nine occasions. They posted an impressive 221 winners in 2014/15 and the same tally again the following season.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura