The right horse at the right time

For a horse to succeed in Australasia, it must be as tough as it is fast. For a harness racing stallion to be highly successful he must be able to produce offspring with both these attributes.

He must also arrive at a time when his pedigree complements the majority of the broodmare population.

Bettors Delight was a blazingly quick racehorse, but his timely injection of toughness into our breed is most likely what has made him a game changing sire.

The outstanding success of the Bettors Delight - Christian Cullen cross is largely a result of the toughness of Bettors Delight combining with the high speed of Christian Cullen.

Fake Left is another dominant sire in Australasia who provided a well-timed injection of toughness.

Fake Left was a very good racehorse but not as dominant on the track as the sires of today. However, Fake Left did win the Little Brown Jug, the toughest race in North America requiring the horse to race in two separate mile races in one day.

Always B Miki , with both speed and toughness and no Cam Fella or Direct Scooter blood in his pedigree, looks to be the perfect stallion prospect at the perfect time.

As well as being the equal fastest horse of all time, Always B Miki showed extreme toughness on the track.

His toughness is best showcased in his many battles against Wiggleitjiggleit. This next video is an amazing run by Always B Miki sitting parked out the trip and beating Wiggleitjiggleit 1:47.2 ($4,091,164)

Always B Miki has had an outstanding start to his siring career with his first two-year-olds in North America, finishing third in money winnings behind only Somebeachsomewhere and Captaintreacherous.

His progeny have already shown the shown the pedigree crosses, versatility, speed and toughness to indicate they will be ideal for our racing.

Early Indications are also positive with the first crop of Always B Miki in the Southern Hemisphere with impressive trial and workout winners in both countries. Most notably, The Miki Taker ( Always B Miki – Topless Beach Girl) was very impressive winning a mid-January Pinjarra trial in 1:58.8.

Two colts selling in the 2021 National Standardbred Yearling Sale appear to have pedigrees that enhance that magical combination of speed and toughness.

Lot 82 is Luka Doncic, an Always B Miki colt out of Cougar Bromac ( Art Major ). Cougar Bromac was a quality racemare winning 9 races and placing in 11 for career earnings of over $50,000. As tough as she was talented, Cougar Bromac raced 13 times as a two-year-old and over 50 times in her three seasons of racing. Cougar Bromac is out of Congo Breeze (1:52.8 USA), a warhorse in her own right who raced over 58 times predominantly in North America.

The family toughness appears to have been passed down to this colt who carries a very powerful frame. Well-proportioned and an excellent mover, look for this colt to have the smooth action synonymous with Always B Miki and observed with his outstanding first two-year-old crop who raced in North America.

Always B Miki has already sired the top two-year-old filly JK Alwaysbalady when crossed with a daughter of Art Major.

Luka Doncic is named after the NBA Basketballer from Slovenia universally regarded as the best young player in the game.

Lot 54 is Miki Rourke, an athletic Always B Miki colt out of Yankee Dream (Dream Away). Yankee Dream was an outstanding racemare earning over $250,000 racing in both New Zealand and Australia.

The highlight of her career came as a two-year-old when she defeated a strong field to win the Group 1 NZ Sires Stakes Fillies Championship. Yankee Dream continued to be a factor in group level mares racing through the age groups including finishing 2nd in the Harness Jewels 4yo Diamond behind Lancome.

As a producer, Yankee Dream has left the talented Bettorstartdreaming who has won 6 races in a career best of 1:54.8. Included in these wins is a heat of the NZ Sires Stakes 3yo Championship and victories against open class company at Alexandra Park.

Yankee Dream is also a half-sister to the ill-fated Detroit Lily who won 7 races from 18 starts in Australia, including finishing 2nd in the WA Oaks.

Dream Away, the sire of Yankee Dream has proven himself to be a prolific broodmare sire in Australasia, with the great Dream About Me, Christen Me and Tiger Tara all out of Dream Away mares.

Both Luka Doncic and Miki Rourke are part of the quality Alabar yearling consignment featuring four colts by Always B Miki and one colt by Vincent.

