TheStable.ca on speaking tour in Australia

GUELPH, ON -- TheStable.ca, horse racing's fastest-growing fractional ownership stable, is heading Down Under for a two-week speaking tour.

TheStable.ca is an award-winning fractional racehorse ownership business based in Guelph, ON operated by Anthony and Amy MacDonald. The couple participated in a similar tour hosted by Harness Racing New Zealand in September 2018.

There are currently 135 Standardbred horses (including 70 two-year-olds) in TheStable.ca owned by more than 600 people from 11 countries worldwide.

The Australian tour begins February 20 in Melbourne and concludes March 3 in Sydney and is hosted by Australian Pacing Gold (APG), Club Menangle and the NSW Standardbred Owners Association.

"The growth of The Stable has been achieved by promoting the experience and enjoyment of being an owner," said Bruce Christison, Chief Executive of Club Menangle. "NSW and Victoria are the two strongest harness racing states in Australia and we have Anthony booked to speak in five major cities across these two states.

"This is a great opportunity for the horsemen in Australia to listen to one of their own explaining how we can work together to grow our great sport," said Christison. "During their time in Sydney, our guests will also get to witness the Miracle Mile, Australia's richest and fastest harness race."

The tour itinerary includes:

February 25 - Presentation at 7:00 p.m. at Club Menangle

February 26 - Presentation at 7:00 p.m. at Bathurst HRC

February 28 - Presentation at 7:00 p.m. at Newcastle HRC

MacDonald will also be attending several events, including:

March 1 - Harness Breeders NSW/HRNSW/APG Yearling Parade at Inglis Riverside Stables Complex, Warwick Farm

March 2 - Inspecting APG Yearlings at Inglis Riverside Stables and attending the Miracle Mile at Club Menangle

March 3 - APG Yearling Sale at Inglis Riverside Stables

The innovative and engaging model of TheStable.ca invites people to own a little and love it a lot. Clients can purchase as little as one percent of a horse, making the thrill of harness racing and racehorse ownership easy, accessible and affordable. The MacDonalds built this fractional ownership stable as a bridge -- a way to welcome newcomers to racehorse ownership with a very modest investment (as low as $80), low-risk, and completely accessible and transparent operations.

The ownership experience with TheStable.ca includes: bi-weekly professionally produced broadcasts of the horses in training, delivered via livestream; weekly commentary videos about all horses; weekly email communications; special events, including Open Houses; and the open invitation to visit the horses at TheStable.ca base at Tomiko Training Centre in Puslinch, ON.