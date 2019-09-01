Day At The Track

Theartofconfusion A rewrites record book

05:59 PM 01 Sep 2019 NZST
Theartofconfusion A,Harness racing
Theartofconfusion A in 1:49.3
Mike Lizzi photo

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, August 31, 2019--It was an loud Saturday night (Aug. 31st) exclamation point after the stakes portion of Yonkers Raceway Triple Crown harness racing program.

Theartofconfusion A (Austin Siegelman, $8.30) rewrote the local track record books to the tune of 1:49.3, Yonkers Raceway's first-ever sub-1:50 mile.

From post position No. 4 in the $30,000, 11th-race pace, Theartofconfusion A ('I just let him roll,' Siegelman said) gave nothing else a shot. The confirmed off-the-pace number this night plowed through intervals of :26.2, :54.2 and 1:21.3.

His lead increased from 2½ lengths at the half to five lengths at the three-quarters to six lengths in and out of the final turn.

The final margin was an obscene 10 lengths, taking two-fifths of a second off the previous Westchester record held in thirds by The Real One (Pat Lachance, 2016). Tequila Monday (Matt Kakaley, this past June) and American History (Joe Bongiorno, a week ago Saturday).

Mach N Cheese (Eric Goodell) was a more-than-distant second as the 4-5 favorite, while Fine Diamond (George Brennan) and Elwell (Jim Marohn Jr.) rounded out the gimmick finishers.


                                                                                           --Mike Lizzi photo

For second choice Theartofconfusion A, a 9-year-old Down Under Riverboat King gelding co-owned by (trainer) Gilberto Garcia-Herrera and Barbara & Donald Arnstine, it was his sixth win in 25 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $18.60, the triple returned $297 and the superfecta paid $1,279.

 

by Frank Drucker

for Yonkers Raceway

