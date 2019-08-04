There is no ham in Hambletonian sandwich

During big sporting event weeks across the nation, local communities and businesses usually offer specials on food and drink that surround that particular event to not only promote, but bring in customers.

This week is Hambletonian Week in Northern New Jersey, particular Bergen County, and one business is getting in the sulky to help promote harness racing’s biggest day.



In a small strip mall on the corner of Westwood Avenue and Rivervale Road in River Vale, Adam’s Bagel Café and Deli is offering up the Hambletonian Sandwich.



The sandwich is made up of Boar’s Head pastrami turkey, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and coleslaw on toasted multigrain bread and is also served with a side of macaroni salad, a pickle and a free soda.



Price: $7.99.



“A friend of mine in upstate New York has a similar sandwich and I just wanted to bring it to New Jersey and the event itself and have it closer to home,” said owner Adam Adel, who has run his Bergen County establishment for 25 years.



There is a TV on site and plenty of seating, so if you can’t make it to The Meadowlands on Saturday, stop on over, order the Hambletonian Sandwich - every sandwich order comes with a free Hambletonian hat and watch the 94th edition of the Hambletonian.

Adam’s Bagel Café and Deli is located at 655 Westwood Avenue in River Vale and is open from 5 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday.



CBS Sports Network will present a 90-minute telecast of the $1 million Hambletonian, live from the Meadowlands Racetrack on Saturday, Aug. 4, from 4-5:30 p.m. (EDT). The Hambletonian is the first and most prestigious leg of the Trotting Triple Crown.



CBS Sports Network, which has been the broadcast home of the Hambletonian since 2012, also will air the $500,000 Hambletonian Oaks, and provide coverage of the $280,000 John Cashman Memorial Trot, featuring 2016 Hambletonian and Triple Crown champion Marion Marauder.



Adam’s Cafe will remain open later so patrons can watch the Hambletonian on CBS Sports Network.