There will be a racing season at H3R

Trois-Rivieres, QC - Harness racing horse people and fans will be able to have live harness racing at the Hippodrome 3R this season and a date will soon be announced according to the Quebec Jockey Club.

Talks are nearly completed between the Government of Quebec, the RACJ (Liquor Control, Racing and Gaming) and H3R on approvals of all Covid-19 protocols to allow the racetrack to reopen with 'fanless" racing.

"We can now say that our approaches with the Quebec government have been successful," Explained Claude Levesque, Chairman of the Board of the Quebec Jockey Club.

"We now have the ear of the decision makers and they know our concerns in re-opening the racetrack is imminent," Levesque added. "We need everyone to please remain attentive. The good news is coming very soon."

Murielle Thomassin, Director of Racing at H3R stated the following message, "Everyone should know that when we have the OK, it will take about two weeks before the start of the racing season. It is a requirement of the CMPA (Canadian Pari-Mutuel Agency) that they have to make sure that their employees are safe, that the sanitary measures are well implemented, that everything is finally in place. For our part, there will obviously also be stages to be crossed such as making the racetrack available to horse people for training, then a calendar for qualifying races. Then the season can start.

"When we get the green light," Thomassin added, "in addition to putting all the sanitary measures in place, we will have to review the calendar among other things and make sure that we will properly adapt our schedule for the race season."

The Quebec Jockey Club wanted to remind everyone that its primary mission is the racing Standardbred horses. If other activities, as was always the case, can be held without disturbing the race calendar, without altering our image of the racetrack, without breaking our infrastructure, then these activities can be held, and only under these conditions.

Track management has been working with outside professionals in finding other uses for the facility on non-race days.

Levesque added: "Let people be reassured. The Quebec Jockey Club's mission is always to race at H3R and this objective remains clear to all members. It is our brand image and we want to keep it."