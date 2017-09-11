Day At The Track

First Captaintreacherous sold at public auction

07:21 PM 11 Sep 2017 NZST
Anthony MacDonald (right) with Captain Miraculous (Hip #35), Harness Racing
Anthony MacDonald (right) with Captain Miraculous (Hip #35)

TheStable.ca purchased the first-ever Captaintreacherous yea‎rling sold at public auction during the harness racing Goshen Yearling Sale in Middletown, NY on Sept. 10.  

Captain Miraculous (Hip #35) is a ‎bay colt out of the Camluck mare Please Me Please, a winner of $756,238. She is the dam of 7 winners, including the Rocknroll Hanover youngsters Rockin Finish ($536,247), Rock Me Please ($463,892) and Rockin Wizard ($390,333). 

The hammer fell at $35,000 USD

All three of TheStable.ca's acquisitions at the Goshen Sale were consigned by Cameo Hills Farm‎. Screaming Hawk (Hip #46) is an Angus Hall son that sold for $10,000 USD and Casanova's Jewel (Hip #58) is a Muscle Massive colt that sold for $5,500 USD.

Including today's purchases, TheStable.ca has acquired 11 yearlings this fall for its clients. The Ohio Select Sale is next on September 16.

To get involved with thestable.ca email Anthony@thestable.ca or message him at (519)4004263.

TheStable.ca is a fractional racehorse ownership enterprise created by Anthony and Amy MacDonald in 2015.

To date, there are 302 clients spread across six countries‎ in TheStable.ca. 

For full sale results click on this link.

Next article:

