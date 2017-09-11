First Captaintreacherous sold at public auction

TheStable.ca purchased the first-ever Captaintreacherous yea‎rling sold at public auction during the harness racing Goshen Yearling Sale in Middletown, NY on Sept. 10.

Captain Miraculous (Hip #35) is a ‎bay colt out of the Camluck mare Please Me Please, a winner of $756,238. She is the dam of 7 winners, including the Rocknroll Hanover youngsters Rockin Finish ($536,247), Rock Me Please ($463,892) and Rockin Wizard ($390,333).

The hammer fell at $35,000 USD.

All three of TheStable.ca's acquisitions at the Goshen Sale were consigned by Cameo Hills Farm‎. Screaming Hawk (Hip #46) is an Angus Hall son that sold for $10,000 USD and Casanova's Jewel (Hip #58) is a Muscle Massive colt that sold for $5,500 USD.

Including today's purchases, TheStable.ca has acquired 11 yearlings this fall for its clients. The Ohio Select Sale is next on September 16.

TheStable.ca is a fractional racehorse ownership enterprise created by Anthony and Amy MacDonald in 2015.

To date, there are 302 clients spread across six countries‎ in TheStable.ca.

