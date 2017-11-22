They're here...

A plane carrying 35 first-class horses has touched down in Perth ahead of the State's premier thoroughbred racing carnival, the TABtouch Masters Series and standardbred pacing carnival, the TABtouch Inter Dominion Series.

The harness racing competitors in this year's TABtouch Inter Dominion have arrived on a special flight to Perth.

With the Barrier Draw for round one complete, TABradio's Gareth Hall has joined forces with TABtouch's Trent Cooper to break down the post positions and discuss how each heat will be run.

Owner of Soho Tribeca, Robert Watson has sounded a challenge to the 1 contender Lazarus; as he declares his horse will be very hard to beat.

Lennythe shark has arrived in fine fettle. His trainer, David Aiken, spoke with GPTV after watching the 2015 Inter Dominion champion step off the plane.

