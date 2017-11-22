Day At The Track

They're here...

06:40 AM 22 Nov 2017 NZDT
A plane carrying 35 first-class horses
A plane carrying 35 first-class horses has touched down in Perth ahead of the State's premier thoroughbred racing carnival, the TABtouch Masters Series and standardbred pacing carnival, the TABtouch Inter Dominion Series.

The harness racing competitors in this year's TABtouch Inter Dominion have arrived on a special flight to Perth.

<< WATCH ARRIVAL VIDEO HERE >>

With the Barrier Draw for round one complete, TABradio's Gareth Hall has joined forces with TABtouch's Trent Cooper to break down the post positions and discuss how each heat will be run.

<< WATCH BARRIER DRAW BREAK-DOWN HERE >>

Owner of Soho Tribeca, Robert Watson has sounded a challenge to the 1 contender Lazarus; as he declares his horse will be very hard to beat.

<< WATCH ROBERT WATSON INTERVIEW HERE >>

Lennythe shark has arrived in fine fettle. His trainer, David Aiken, spoke with GPTV after watching the 2015 Inter Dominion champion step off the plane.

<< WATCH DAIVID AIKEN INTERVIEW HERE >>

Add GPTV to your favouties tab during this year's TABtouch Inter Dominion, and check back regularly - with news, reviews and the best interviews being added frequently.

GPTV

