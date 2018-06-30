Think About Me earns breeders crown trip

Think About Me after winning at Addington

Think About Me probably earned a late addition to the Breeder's Crown team from All Stars after his impressive win at Addington on Friday.

Think About Me coasted home in a way which made the $1.60 price seem long and might now go on to greater things.

Certainly the Breeders Crown is a step up but a recall of his earlier form suggests he will not be out of his class by any means.

Think About Me is a son of female star Imagine Me by Christian Cullen , and Imagine Me was by Dream Away from Scuse Me making him standardbred elite by any standard.

Certainly he was well beaten in the Sires Stakes Final won by Chase Auckland but bear in mind his no 13 draw and the fact he had had only one previous start when a strong finishing 3rd in a Sires Stakes heat on debut in a 1.53 mile rate making ground strongly late.

"I leave it up to Mark and Natalie about the plans" said co-owner Paul Kenny who races Think About Me with his wife Mary and Charlie Roberts.

He made a lightning trip from Auckland to watch the race typical of the Kenny's support of all their racing team.

"I think the Breeder's Crown will be the aim now" Natalie said after the race. The stable has a strong Breeder's Crown lineup but there is a space for a top three year old.

While Think About Me only ran 3.17 for the trip on Friday he won with such ease the race was virtually over from the 400m and he should only improve. Earlier on he was highly regarded in the stable and, like many from the family, has stepped up considerably from two to three years.

The local heat for the Breeder's Crown is at Addington in two weeks for three year olds.