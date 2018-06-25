Third Pacing Cup for top horseman

Top horseman Nathan Jack drove his third Traralgon Pacing Cup winner at Sunday afternoon's Warragul meeting.
Jack drove Dream To Share, a well travelled pacer he also trains.
Dream To Share had been racing in New South Wales and was first up for trainer Jack on Sunday.
He beat last year's Pacing Cup winner, Hurricane Stride, in Sunday's race, narrowly denying that the horse the opportunity of becoming the first to win the Pacing Cup twice.
Jack drove Equity Jeb and Nuclear Bunny to win his first two Cups.
The co-feature, the Ken Miller Memorial Pace, was won by short priced favourite Always Flashing.
The four-year-old set down to a stirring finish with The Cobblers Piece, the pair racing away from their rivals before the home turn, and the favourite gaining a narrow winning margin right on the finish liner.
Family and friends of the late Ken Miller with race winning driver Greg Sugars after the Ken Miller Memorial Pace
Photo - Matt Walker
Local trainers missed out in the two feature races, but still enjoyed good success on Sunday afternoon.
Trainer Rob Evans, now at Koo Wee Rup, won his second race with his mare Into You, which ran a time only just outside the track record.
A large syndicate of locals, including some first time owners, celebrated the maiden win of two-year-old pacer Blazin Cracker. The youngster should only get better with more racing and maturity for trainer Gary Quinlan.
Clyde trainer Jayne Davies produced Redason to win the Trotters Handicap, the first of a driving double for Nathan Jack.
The Gippsland Harness Training Centre celebrated a home track success in the opening race of the day with Mystic Castle, trained by Jenni Lewis and driven by Greg Sugars.
The Adam Kelly trained Cullen Reign won the fourth race, driven by Chris Alford, who collected a winning double after earlier steering Blazin Cracker to victory.
Kilmore horsewoman Rita Burnett had her name drawn out as the lucky winner of a new Dooza racing sulky donated by Warragul Light Harness Club.
Her daughter Monique was overcome with excitement as she opened an envelope revealing her mother's name as the winner.
Trotting returns to Warragul on Sunday, July 15.
Kyle Galley