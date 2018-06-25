Third Pacing Cup for top horseman

Top horseman Nathan Jack drove his third Traralgon Pacing Cup winner at Sunday afternoon's Warragul meeting.



Jack drove Dream To Share, a well travelled pacer he also trains.

Dream To Share had been racing in New South Wales and was first up for trainer Jack on Sunday.

He beat last year's Pacing Cup winner, Hurricane Stride, in Sunday's race, narrowly denying that the horse the opportunity of becoming the first to win the Pacing Cup twice.



Jack drove Equity Jeb and Nuclear Bunny to win his first two Cups.



The co-feature, the Ken Miller Memorial Pace, was won by short priced favourite Always Flashing.