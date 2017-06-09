Thirty-one Hambletonian eligibles in action

It will be a busy weekend for Hambletonian-eligible horses, with a total of 31 in harness racing action at three different North American racetracks. The $1 million Hambletonian Stakes, for 3-year-old trotters, is Aug. 5 at the Meadowlands Racetrack in New Jersey.

Ten horses in Friday's Goodtimes Stakes Elimination at Mohawk Racetrack are eligible to Hambletonian. The Hambletonian hopefuls in the first elimination are Jake, Snowstorm Hanover, Seven And Seven, Guardian Angel As, Southwind Woody, and International Moni. In the second they are Shake It Off Lindy, Enterprise, AWOL Hanover, and Southwind Cobra.

Seven horses in Friday's eliminations of Empire Breeders Classic at Vernon Downs are eligible. They are Bill's Man, Money Macintosh, Top Flight Angel, Such An Angel, and Another Chapter in the first division and Devious Man and Shivered in the second.

Bill's Man is the 6-5 morning line favorite in the first group while Devious Man is the 9-5 choice in the second.

On Saturday, three divisions of the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes for 3-year-old male trotters will be contested at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono, with a total of 14 Hambletonian eligibles going behind the starting gate.

They are Sortie, Di Oggi, Muscles Jared, Lucky Matter, and Rubio in the first; Thisguyisonfire, Dover Dan, Moonshiner Hanover, Meme Hanover, and Sir John F in the second; and President Lindy, Perfect Spirit, Giveitgasandgo, and Don Dream in the third.

Sortie (2-1) and President Lindy (5-2) are the morning line favorites in their divisions. Dover Dan is the 7-2 third choice in the remaining division, behind Meteoric (5-2) and Common Parlance (3-1).

ROAD TO THE HAMBLETONIAN

A look at open stakes for 3-year-old male trotters

and state-restricted stakes featuring Hambletonian eligibles

Date - Track - Event - First - Second - Third

May 6 - Freehold - Dexter Cup - Lord Cromwell - Gustavo Fring - Southwind Cobra

May 19 - Meadowlands - NJSS - Long Tom - Yes Mickey - Deacon Tony

May 19 - Meadowlands - NJSS - What The Hill - Southwind Cobra - New Jersey Viking

May 20 - The Meadows - PASS - Sortie - Giveitgasandgo - High Glider

May 20 - The Meadows - PASS - Andy M - Gustavo Fring - Stealth Hanover

May 20 - The Meadows - PASS - Common Parlance - Brown Bear - Brand New Key

May 29 - Vernon - NYSS - Stick With Me Kid - Bill's Man - Top Flight Angel

May 29 - Vernon - NYSS - Devious Man - Lord Cromwell - Aces And Eights

May 29 - Vernon - NYSS - Enterprise - Swell Chap - Meetmeinthemiddle

June 2 - Meadowlands - NJSS Final - Long Tom - King On The Hill - What The Hill

June 3 - The Meadows - Currier & Ives - Fraser Ridge - Meme Hanover - Muay Hanover

June 3 - The Meadows - Currier & Ives - Moonshiner Hanover - Giveitgasandgo - Lars Perry

June 3 - The Meadows - Currier & Ives - Sortie - Dover Dan - Always A Good Time

Ken Weingartner