This Is The Plan defends title

ANDERSON, Ind.—September 24, 2020— On a night filled with stakes harness racing action, This Is The Plan made Hoosier Park history as he became the first ever back-to back winner of the $140,000 Hoosier Park Pacing Derby at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday, September 26.

With Dexter Dunn in the bike, This Is The Plan utilized a pocket trip to score the victory by three parts of a length in 1:49:1. Dismissed at odds of 7-1, the Ron Burke trainee left alertly for position then utilized the passing lane to capture his third win from ten seasonal starts.

A power-packed field of ten lined up behind the wings of the gate and it was American History with Joe Bongiorno who protected their rail position and took the early lead through the opening quarter in a snappy :25.4.This Is The Plan left just enough from post three to grab a pocket seat while Backstreet Shadow and Tim Tetrick were next in line third. The field remained in straight formation through the half in :54:4. Backstreet Shadow was given the green light just before the three-quarters in 1:22 and he quickly ranged up to take command.

When the field turned for home, the race appeared to be wide open. Backstreet Shadow clung to the lead and braced for the cavalry charge to the wire. Dorsoduro Hanover and Matt Kakaley fanned out across the track with a full head of steam but it was Dunn who urged This Is The Plan into the passing lane to get the victory. He was followed by stablemates Filibuster Hanover with Chris Page in second and Dorsoduro Hanover with Matt Kakaley in third. This Is The Plan paid $17.80 to win at the betting windows.

“I wanted to get him out of there and he responded well,” driver Dexter Dunn noted in the winner’s circle. “Ronnie (Burke) told me before the race that this horse has been racing well so get him out of there early and then give him a shot late. This track takes a bit of getting used to. I had to work him through that long stretch but he really dug in well late.”

With the victory, This Is The Plan now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $1,555,412 for owners Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi, J&T Silva – Purnel & Libby and Lawrence Karr. The victory was one of three wins on the evening’s 15-race card for driver Dexter Dunn and one of three training wins for Ron Burke. This Is The Plan also gave Ron Burke his fifth victory in the Hoosier Park Pacing Derby. The son of Somebeachsomewhere-That’s The Plan was bred by Moni Market Breeders.

With a daily post time of 6:30 pm, live racing at Harrah’s Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 21, highlighted by the return of the Breeders Crown October 30 & 31. For more information on the upcoming entertainment or live racing schedule, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark. com.