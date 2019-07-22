Look past the swamp, dumps and American Dream mall. This is the Meadowlands.

Ask any number of people in New Jersey 'what are the Meadowlands?' and you'll probably get as many different answers. Some will say it's where the Giants and Jets play football. To others, it's the track -- harness racing at the Meadowlands Racetrack. Or it's the home of that former eye-sore now known as American Dream (you know, the mega-mall that's set to open in October).

It's where North Jersey drivers get on the New Jersey Turnpike. And, too often, where traffic to the Lincoln Tunnel starts to crawl.

There are those who believe the Meadowlands are Jimmy Hoffa's final resting place. Or at least they see it as a landfill where illegal dumping went unmitigated for decades.

But there's also a segment of the population who will tell you that the Meadowlands are a natural oasis. An ecological marvel that is regenerating itself after years of abuse. And, more recently, the home of hundreds of species of birds and fish.

And they'd all be right.

But, on a recent tour, we got to see a side of the Meadowlands that most don't often see — the quiet spots, away from the traffic, where the sounds of birds echo across the water and the views are spectacular. "You could be kayaking through a marsh and see birds, then turn a corner and see the New York City skyline," said Jeff Tittel, senior chapter director of the NJ Sierra Club. "It's an oasis of wetlands and wildlife surrounded by one of the most densely populated areas of the country."

Meadowlands Environmental Research Institute How it got here The Meadowlands District is a 30.4-square-mile area that stretches into Bergen and Hudson counties. It includes a portion of 14 different municipalities, some that are the most densely populated in the state and span from Route 46 in the north to the Pulaski Skyway on the south. Within that 30.4-square mile span includes 8,000 acres of wetland, 100 acres of open space, 21 parks, eight miles of trails and three boat launches. The Hackensack River and its tributaries -- Mill Creek, Berrys Creek, and Overpeck Creek -- are at the center of it all.