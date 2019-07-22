Day At The Track

This is the Meadowlands

10:02 AM 22 Jul 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
This is the Meadowlands
Look past the swamp, dumps and American Dream mall. This is the Meadowlands.
Michele Gillies Photo

Ask any number of people in New Jersey 'what are the Meadowlands?' and you'll probably get as many different answers. Some will say it's where the Giants and Jets play football. To others, it's the track -- harness racing at the Meadowlands Racetrack. Or it's the home of that former eye-sore now known as American Dream (you know, the mega-mall that's set to open in October).

It's where North Jersey drivers get on the New Jersey Turnpike. And, too often, where traffic to the Lincoln Tunnel starts to crawl. 

There are those who believe the Meadowlands are Jimmy Hoffa's final resting place. Or at least they see it as a landfill where illegal dumping went unmitigated for decades. 

But there's also a segment of the population who will tell you that the Meadowlands are a natural oasis. An ecological marvel that is regenerating itself after years of abuse. And, more recently, the home of hundreds of species of birds and fish. 

And they'd all be right.  

 
But, on a recent tour, we got to see a side of the Meadowlands that most don't often see — the quiet spots, away from the traffic, where the sounds of birds echo across the water and the views are spectacular. 

"You could be kayaking through a marsh and see birds, then turn a corner and see the New York City skyline," said Jeff Tittel, senior chapter director of the NJ Sierra Club.

"It's an oasis of wetlands and wildlife surrounded by one of the most densely populated areas of the country."

How it got here
Meadowlands Environmental Research Institute
 
How it got here

The Meadowlands District is a 30.4-square-mile area that stretches into Bergen and Hudson counties.

It includes a portion of 14 different municipalities, some that are the most densely populated in the state and span from Route 46 in the north to the Pulaski Skyway on the south.

Within that 30.4-square mile span includes 8,000 acres of wetland, 100 acres of open space, 21 parks, eight miles of trails and three boat launches. 

The Hackensack River and its tributaries -- Mill Creek, Berrys Creek, and Overpeck Creek -- are at the center of it all

 
 
 The Meadowlands have an extensive history dating back to pre-historic times. 

But, modern marsh grasses have only been part of the landscape there for a few hundred years, according to the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority, which holds the land lease for MetLife Sports Complex and serves as the regional planning and zoning agency for the Meadowlands District since it absorbed the New Jersey Meadowlands Commission in 2015. 

A tangle of waterways and early roads made the Meadowlands area ripe for residential development in the mid-1800s. 

Then population growth and technological advances during the Industrial Revolution drew rail service. The development of the combustion engine and the expansion of the automobile and trucking industries in the early 20th century made the district what it is today -- more roads and rail activity led to the growth of the warehouse and distribution industries.

A lot of trash
NJSEA
 
A lot of trash

The swamps of the Meadowlands in the mid-1900s were seen as a breeding ground for mosquitos and unusable land that should be drained or filled in. 

By World War II the area surrounding the meadows was fully developed.

The Bergen County Mosquito Control Commission decided to try to reclaim some of the marshes. They drained about 17,000 acres by building ditches and the land was used for industrial and suburban growth, transportation and landfills. 

That meant garbage — a lot of garbage — was dumped here, for decades. 

A 1969 state study found that the Meadowlands took in 5,000 tons of garbage per day, six days a week, 300 days of the year from 118 NJ municipalities and New York City, according to the NJSEA. 

Allison Pries | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
 

 But these wetlands play a vast environmental role -- they're a habitat for fish, birds and other wildlife and they process and mitigate storm water, especially when there's no where else for that water to go. 

"Wetlands act as a huge sponge when a big coastal storm like Sandy comes through," said Hackensack Riverkeeper Bill Sheehan. 

Secaucus, Little Ferry, Moonachie and other towns learned this the hard way after Sandy, he said. 

"They were built at relatively low elevations and the reason they got away with it for so many years is there were enough wetlands still. Now the wetlands are consumed by development, garbage dumps and other uses. So when the tide rolls out of the banks of the river, it doesn't have anywhere to go but inside homes and businesses."

Tony Kurdzuk | The Star-Ledger
 

 The abuse of the Meadowlands began to wane in the 1970s when the New Jersey Meadowlands Commission and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection were formed.

But severe damage had been done, particularly along Berry's Creek where three Superfund sites would be designated. Scientific Chemical in Carlstadt, Universal Oil Products in East Rutherford and the Ventron/Velsicol site, which spans Wood-Ridge and Carlstadt, were all found to be laden with PCBs. Berry's Creek was at one time considered among the most mercury-laden sites in the country.  

Additionally, Diamond Head Oil Refinery in Kearney and PJP Landfill in Jersey CIty remain active Superfund sites.

 
 
Allison Pries | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
 

Through environmental cleanups, advocacy and forces of nature the Meadowlands has been undergoing a rejuvenation. 

"The Hackensack River and the environment in the Meadowlands has made a remarkable comeback over the past 40 years," said Brian Aberback, Public Information Officer for NJSEA. 

(You can witness the progress first-hand hand through tours that the NJSEA and the Hackensack Riverkeeper do from spring to fall.) 

 
NJSEA
 

It's both the ecology and the accessibility of the Meadowlands that makes it attractive to businesses, said Jim Kirkos, president and chief executive officer of the Meadowlands Regional Chamber of Commerce. 

"If a company is relocating, their first concern is always infrastructure, mobility and then workforce," said Kirkos, who counts 1,200 businesses as members of his organization. 

"Those are easy sells for us because we have a very strong workforce and despite congestion in the area, our transportation is pretty good outside of rush hour. 

"Then we talk about quality of life --  schools, athletics and recreation. Utilizing the Meadowlands and the park system and all those potential places to recreate ... with the proximity to Manhattan and mass transit to get places, it makes it an easy sell."

The 718-acre Kingsland Tract, a former landfill that was cleaned up, was purchased last month for $42.5 million. It will be developed into an e-commerce industrial park with up to six buildings totaling more than 3 million square feet. 

 
Andre Malok | NJ Advance Media from NJ.com
 

And then, of course, there's that $3 billion investment in the Meadowlands, the American Dream mega-mall.

Developer Triple Five is counting on tourism to help bring 40 million visitors per year when it opens in October.

American Dream will span 3 million square feet and have more than 450 shops, restaurants and entertainment venues including indoor amusement and water parks, an NHL-regulation-sized ice rink and a ski slope. 

 
The Meadowlands has also undergone another housing boom

Developers in the past decade have bought and cleaned up industrial sites and then built apartments in Rutherford, Lyndhurst and other towns. At The Station in Lyndhurst — which advertises "Stare at Manhattan’s skyline for hours. Be there in just minutes"—  rent for a one bedroom is $2,100 and two bedrooms fetch $2,500, according to apartments.com.

These luxury apartments are decked-out with high-end amenities previously seen only in apartments along the Hudson River, such as pools, yoga rooms and pool tables. 

 
Hackensack Riverkeeper
 
The future of the Meadowlands

Still, environmentalists want to see more done to clean up the Meadowlands' past abuses.

"That stuff is still there," said Sheehan. "It didn’t wash out to sea like they thought it would. It works its way up the food chain and corrupts the food chain." 

"Some of contamination in there can’t be simply removed from the fish. You can't cook it out and you can't wash it out," he said."It becomes part and parcel to the fish's body. If you eat that the same thing will happen to you."

But much progress has been made. 

When Sheehan started as the Hackensack Riverkeeper 30 years ago, there were hardly any fish in the river because there wasn't enough oxygen in the polluted water.

Now, striped bass are breeding in the river. Small Blue fish come in the summer and leave in October for migration.

Northern Harrier — a federally-listed endangered species —  are hunting in the Meadowlands. 

"Each year, we believe 2-3 pairs of the hawk species nests in the Meadowlands District," said Hugh Carola, of the Hackensack Riverkeeper. Yellow and Black Crowned Night Heron and Osprey have also been seen.

All told, the Meadowlands is now home to more than 70 species of fish and more than 275 species of birds. 

"It's coming back and healing itself," said Tittel, of the NJ Sierra Club. 

One of the biggest threats now, he said, is too much recreating, housing and power plants in the area.

"The biggest threat now is loving it to death," he said. 

 
By Allison Pries
 
 

This article is part of “Unknown New Jersey,” an ongoing series that highlights interesting and little-known stories about our past, present, and future -- all the unusual things that make our great state what is it. Got a story to pitch? Email it to local@njadvancemedia.com.

Read more Unknown New Jersey stories like this:

Allison Pries may be reached at apries@njadvancemedia.com. 

 
 

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Motown N and Dreams Beachboy win features
22-Jul-2019 10:07 AM NZST
This is the Meadowlands
22-Jul-2019 10:07 AM NZST
"Easy Dave" Russo wins Billings Trot
22-Jul-2019 07:07 AM NZST
$50,000+ in carryovers at Harrah's Philadelphia
22-Jul-2019 05:07 AM NZST
Running Aces featured two $25,000 events
22-Jul-2019 05:07 AM NZST
NYSS Freshman filly pacers at Tioga
21-Jul-2019 23:07 PM NZST
$260,000 Joe Gerrity Jr. Memorial to McWicked
21-Jul-2019 17:07 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News