This weeks edition of the Virtual Tack Room

Saturday March 28, 2020 - Charlottetown, PE - Members and stakeholders of the Prince Edward Island harness racing community combined forces and talents to launch a new program during the COVID - 19 pandemic.

The Virtual Tack Room, created by former Standardbred Canada director Kent Oakes, features race videos, a photo parade and special guests sharing memories and stories on the Universum Media Facebook page. The concept was to continue to bring the harness racing community together through technology while practicing social distancing and self-isolation.

Co-creators and Red Shores hosts Lee Drake and Peter MacPhee along with race historian Jerry McCabe assist in anchoring the broadcast. Scott MacLean, owner of UMI Sports, handles the production duties.

This weeks edition with the 1993 Dairy Queen final with guest Garry MacDonald while Mike Campbell speaks about the Clipper Seelster miracle mile at Fredericton Raceway. The segment also has Winner's Accolade smashing the 2:00 barrier at Summerside Raceway in 1984. The final set highlights pacer of the decade Sock It Away.

Lee Drake