Thisjetsabookin by a nose

Day At The Track

10:10 PM 25 Feb 2018 NZDT
Yonkers Raceway,harness racing
Yonkers Raceway

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, February 24, 2017—Favored Thisjetsabookin’ (Jordan Stratton, $5.30) just lasted on the lead Saturday night (Feb. 24th), winning Yonkers Raceway’s $40,000 Open Handicap Pace.

Leaving from post position No. 5 in the gang of a half-dozen, Thisjetsabookin’ was stung by pole-assigned Quick asa Trick N (Dan Dube). The people’s preference paid a :26.3 privilege to make the lead before rating a :56.2 intermission.

Gokudo Hanover (Matt Kakaley) started the outer assemblage, moving from fourth toward a 1:24.1 three-quarters. Don’tcallmefrancis (Greg Merton) chased that one,  

Thisjetsabookin’ owned a length-and-three-quarter lead entering the lane, but his pursuers remained stubborn. 1:53.1. Gokudo Hanover was resurgent, trying the leader one more time. Thisjetsabookin’ found the wet wire when he need it, a short nose to the good in a season’s-best 1:53.1.

Don’tcallmefrancis was third, beaten a head, with Quick asa Trick N and Killer Martini (Jason Bartlett) settling for the minors. Orillia Joe (Brent Holland) brought up the rear.    


Thisjetsabookin’ (Jordan Stratton,#5) just lasted on the inside    - Photo Chris Brokate

For Thisjetsabookin’, 6-year-old Jereme’s Jet gelding owned by William Emmons and trained by William Adamczyk, it was his second win in five seasonal starts. The exacta (two wagering choices) paid $18.40, with the triple returning $83.50.

Sunday matinees resume tomorrow (Feb. 25rd), with first post of 12:15 PM.


Frank Drucker

