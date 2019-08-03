Day At The Track

Thornley gets first driving win

09:22 AM 03 Aug 2019 NZST
Sam Thornley,Harness racing
Sam Thornley after he drove Copperhead Rose to success for trainer Donald Jones
HRNZ photo

Young harness racing driver Sam Thornley gained his first win with his very first drive aboard Copperhead Rose in the junior drivers event at Addington Raceway last night.

Thornley gave relative outsider Copperhead Rose a lovely trip on the outer before overhauling the likely winner Glenthorne close to the post in the wet conditions.

It was a sweet and sour win for Thornley. Immediately after his win aboard Copperhead Rose the young inexperienced driver was questioned by stewards regarding the manner in which he used his whip inside the final 400 metres. The whip issue and associated fallout was adjourned until Stewards have had the opportunity to liaise with the HRNZ licensing and education department. 

For Copperhead Rose (Vintage Master - Reklis Millions) who is trained at Greendale by Donald Jones, the victory was his first glimpse of form since winning on a heavy track at Geraldine back in November of last year, but the tough 6yo had been hinting he was back somewhere near his best with two winning runs at recent Canterbury workouts.

Copperhead Rose was overlooked by punters and paid $13.80 and $3.70 on the tote. His winning time for the mobile 2600m mobile was 3-16.3 with a closing 800m in 59.0 and a final 400m in 28.5 seconds.

Copperhead Rose winning last night

 

Includes Video
