Thoughts on "Bill" Robinson

12:55 PM 12 Dec 2020 NZDT
Bill Robinson
Bill Robinson

Not sure if this the right person to send this to but I wanted to send my thoughts in on the passing of champion harness racing trainer Bill Robinson.  If you could just put Sara A. that would be great.  If not no worries.

I met Bill Robinson through a friend.  I didn’t know him as a horse trainer who was accused of everything under the sun, as I was told after meeting him.  Every time we stopped by his stable he was kind, quiet and struggling with his health. 

He had a positive attitude.  He supported his community locally with jobs, sponsored sports teams when-ever called upon.  Helped out a lot of people who worked for him when they were short and probably never got any of it back.  I was told he also helped out a lot of his competitors.

The first day I walked into his stable, which was my first time at a harness trainers farm, I was expected to be a little dirty and have some door.  I could have eaten off the floor.  And as I walked thru the barn every horse looked happy and healthy.

I was also informed he would never bother anyone and I could see this. He was a big man but was soft as butter.  I don’t know any other of his family members, just Bill and I was later told to call him Bruiser.  To Bill and his family, May He Rest in Peace.

Sara A. [Six Nations]

Keep on Keeping On

