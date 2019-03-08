Ultimate Sniper back in winning mode

Harness racing 3yo Ultimate Sniper was back in winning mode tonight in the Gr1 $235,000 Woodland Stud Northern Derby at Alexandra Park.

In last weeks prelude to tonights race, Ultimate Sniper was beaten into second by Jessie Duke in what was a shock result but tonight he turned the tables on his stablemate beating Jessie Duke into second place and cementing his status as the best 3yo in the country.

The Natalie Rasmussen and Mark Purdon trained Ultimate Sniper certainly had to be the best horse in the race after using a lot of petrol in an early burn which left him vunerable in the straight.

At the line he managed to cling to a narrow head victory holding off Jessie Duke and a fast finishing Supreme Dominator who both looked likely with 50m to go, but could not quite get past before the finishing post came up.

Driver Natalie Rasmussen who also won last years edition of the race with Chase Auckland was upbeat about having to work so hard early.

"The good ones are expected to be able to do a bit of work early," she said after the race.

"If they are going to be the best they have got to be the best.

"He felt pretty good at the top of the straight, but that last 50m he was getting a bit tired.I think he did a good job to hold on'" she said

Ultimate Sniper (Bettor's Delight - Reality Check) won by a head with a nose back to third. The time for the 2700m was 3-22.6 and the winner ran his last 800m in a sizzling 54.9 with a closing 400m in 27.1