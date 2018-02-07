1,846 winners for Art Major

Art Major has now left 1,846 individual winners world-wide and that places him in the elite catagory of harness racing stallions throughout the world. He has now left the winners of over $170,000,000 world-wide and growing every day. For every winner he has left they average just over $92,000 per winning foal produced.

Art Major has enjoyed tremendous success in North America, Australia and New Zealand with both sexes but particuarly with colts having left two double millionaires and nine millionaires all-up. Here is that list;

Seven in North America

JK Endofanera 1:48.2 ($2,140,101) from a Presidential Ball mare

Art Official 1:47 ($2,085,185) from a Falcon Seelster mare

Hypnotic Blue Chip 1:47.2 ($1,794,793) from a Magical Mike mare

Santanna Blue Chip 1:51s ($1,684,738) from a Matts Scooter mare

Doctor Butch 1:48.1 ($1,302,492) from a Jennas Beach Boy mare

Feel Like A Fool 1:49.3f ($1,227,975) from a Jennas Beach Boy mare

Fool Me Once 1:48.1s ($1,048,148) from a Jennas Beach Boy mare

Two in Australia

For A Reason 1:49.4 ($1,111,470) from a Fake Left mare

Sushi Sushi 1:54.1 ($1,103,327) from a No Nukes mare

In North America, Art Major is the sire of 835 race winners, 8 millionaires, 19 with $750,000 plus, 41 with $500,000 plus, 111 with $250,000 plus and 314 with $100,000 plus in earnings to date. Art Major has 49 horses that have paced in 1:50 or faster and 512 in 1:55 or faster. His average earnings per eligible foal born is $86,737 and his average earnings per starter is $111,893.

In Australia, Art Major is the sire of 757 race winners, 2 millionaires, 10 with $500,000 plus, 28 with $250,000 plus and 101 with $100,000 plus. His average earnings per starter is $44,197. Besides the two millionaires mentioned above he has left top end horses like Avonnova ($958,024), Lettucerockthem ($774,143), Follow The Stars ($707,237), Messini (680,461), Major Crocker ($674,363) and rising super star Vincent 19 starts 16 wins ($598,803) etc etc.

In New Zealand, Art Major has progeny earnings of $11,826,240 from 508 foals three-year-olds and older. He has produced horses and geldings like;

Isaiah ($537,543) from a In The Pocket mare

Major Mark ($523,150) from a Live Or Die mare

Sky Major ($502,201) from a In The Pocket mare

Titan Benner ($340,853) from a Sokys Atom mare

Field Marshall ($279,161) from a Washington VC mare

Art Major seen here winning the 2002 Breeders Crown Final

Watch Art Major’s sire Artsplace in a world record performance in 1992

For A Reason wins the Victoria Cup

Sushi Sushi winning The Kaikoura Cup in 2012

In this year's Australasian Classic Yearling Sale at Karaka, in Auckland on February the 12th, there are three outstanding Art Major colts in the Breckon Farms draft.

They are;

Lot 38 – Artmosphere (bay colt Art Major - Veste - Christian Cullen)

This colt is from the Group 1 winning Christian Cullen mare Veste who in turn is out of the Group 1 winning Falcon Seelster mare Coburg. Coburg is a half-sister to Stunin Cullen ($1,493,716). This colt is closely related to three millionaires, Stunin Cullen ($1,493,716), Il Vicola ($1,580,948) and Gotta Go Cullen ($1,173,343). You cannot buy a better credentialed colt.

Lot 38 – Artmosphere (bay colt Art Major - Veste - Christian Cullen)

Lot 72 – Louis Litt (bay colt Art Major - Big Lucy - Badlands Hanover)

This colt is the first foal of the good race winning mare Big Lucy who's grand-dam is a half-sister to one of New Zealands great stallions, Holmes Hanover, who sired over $25 million in progeny earnings in New Zealand alone.

Lot 72 – Louis Litt (bay colt Art Major - Big Lucy - Badlands Hanover)

Lot 89 – Scottish Poacher (bay colt Art Major - Classic Nymph - In The Pocket)

Scottish Poacher is a full-brother to My Kiwi Lady (3 wins to date) and a half-brother to the multiple Group 1 placed and Group 2 & 3 winning My Kiwi Mate ($286,017). This colt is bred on the same cross as Isaiah ($537,543) and Sky Major ($502,201) that is by Art Major from a In The Pocket mare.

Lot 89 – Scottish Poacher (bay colt Art Major - Classic Nymph - In The Pocket)

If you want to buy a winner then the odds are in your favour, big time, when you buy a yearling from the Breckon Farms draft at the 2018 Australasian Classic Yearling Sale.

There is no doubt that this years Australasian Classic Yearling Sale is the best Catalogue of yearlings ever produced in New Zealand. Be there.

To view the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale catalogue click on this link.

To view the entire Breckon Farms yearlings click on this link.

