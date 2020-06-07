Three Groupe level contests at Laval

June 6, 2020 - A super harness racing card today was raced at Laval (transferred there from Vincennes) that included three groupe level contests.

The Gr. II Prix Chambon P (purse 85,000€, 2875 meters voltstart, International five year olds and up) produced a 1.12.4kr victory for 5.1/1 Enino du Pommereux (6m Coktail Jet - Noune du Pommereux) with Matthieu Abrivard up.

Sylvain Roger trains this Noel Lolic campaigner.

This was his 10th career score now for 821,030€ earned.

Heavily favored 4/10 odds Cleangame (8g Ouragon de Celland -Red Bell) was second for trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire and owner J.M. Rancoule, although he was flat in the lane.

8.1/1 Delia du Pommereux (7f Niky -Noune de Pommereux) rallied for third with Franck Nivard up for the Roger/Lolic team.

81/1 Vipera Killer G (6f Varenne -Uakland) was fourth for J.G. Van Eechhoute and trainer Vitale Ciotola.

Fifth was 11/1 Bahia Quesnot (9f Scipion du Goutier -Queen Ines) took fifth for trainer/driver Junior Guelpa.

Enino du Pommereux

Five-year olds battled in the Prix Louis Jariel (Gr. II, purse 85,000€, 2225 meters) and 4.3/1 Feliciano (5m Ready Cash -Ravenella) rallied to win in 1.12.3kr for pilot David Thomain.

Philippe Allaire trains this now 11 time lifetime winner for Ecurie des Charmes.

His career earnings reached 517,590€.

Second was the 2.5/1 favorite Fleche du Yucca (5f Prodigious -Vincenza) handled by Jean Philippe Dubois for his Ecurie Victoria Dreams and trainer Philippe Moulin.

Third went to 3.4/1 Frisbee d’Am (5m The Best Madrik -Miska des Rondes) that Alexandre Abrivard teamed for trainer Richard Westerink.

This race was the Q+ event of the day and the exact order payoff was 55,522.20€.

Feliciano

The Gr. III Prix d’Istres (three year old fillies, purse 60,000€, 2875 meters voltstart, European eligibles) saw the impressive Headline (3f Brillantissime -Mara Bourbon) rally from fifth to win in 1.15.9kr under no urging.

This was third straight victory and fifth win in her last seven.

Her life earnings reached 81,200€ for owner/driver Jean Pierre Dubois and trainer Kevin Vanderschelden.

She was off at 3.3/1 odds and bested 53/1Hermine Girl (3f Atlas de Joudes -Salut Beaute) handled by Ch. Lebissonnais for Ecurie Danover with third to 2.7/1 Hirondelle Sibey (3f Gazouillis -Celina du Chatele) for Eric Raffin.

The start was delayed when Hatha Josselyn unseated reinsman Jean Michel Bazire and ran off.

Headline w JPD

The winning Headline was bred by JPD’s Ecurie Dream With Me and is from one of his great mares, Mara Bourbon, a winner of 1,657,405€ from 18 career victories and a 1.10.7kr record.

She won the Osloi GP, GP du Bourbonnais and the European Championship 5 Ans among others.

For Dubois as driver, he now has seven 2020 wins from 23 starts and 1,394 career driving wins in 6,854 starts.

As an owner he has 25 wins in 2020 from 121 starts.

Quite a story orchestrated by a legendary horseman and he is only 79.

Below is a list of his groupe I and II victories so far that illustrate his Franco-American trotting mastery.

Groupe 1[

France

Denmark

Copenhague Cup – 1 – Mara Bourbon (2006)

Italy

Norway

Grand Prix d'Oslo – 2 – Ganymède (1999), Mara Bourbon (2006)

Netherlands

Prix des Géants – 1 – Promising Catch (1995)

Europe

Groupe 2[

France

Jean Pierre Dubois

Thomas H. Hicks