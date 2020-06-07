Three Groupe level contests at Laval

June 6, 2020 - A super harness racing card today was raced at Laval (transferred there from Vincennes) that included three groupe level contests.
The Gr. II Prix Chambon P (purse 85,000€, 2875 meters voltstart, International five year olds and up) produced a 1.12.4kr victory for 5.1/1 Enino du Pommereux (6m Coktail Jet - Noune du Pommereux) with Matthieu Abrivard up.
Sylvain Roger trains this Noel Lolic campaigner.
This was his 10th career score now for 821,030€ earned.
Heavily favored 4/10 odds Cleangame (8g Ouragon de Celland-Red Bell) was second for trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire and owner J.M. Rancoule, although he was flat in the lane.
8.1/1 Delia du Pommereux (7f Niky-Noune de Pommereux) rallied for third with Franck Nivard up for the Roger/Lolic team.
81/1 Vipera Killer G (6f Varenne-Uakland) was fourth for J.G. Van Eechhoute and trainer Vitale Ciotola.
Fifth was 11/1 Bahia Quesnot (9f Scipion du Goutier-Queen Ines) took fifth for trainer/driver Junior Guelpa.
Enino du Pommereux
Five-year olds battled in the Prix Louis Jariel (Gr. II, purse 85,000€, 2225 meters) and 4.3/1 Feliciano (5m Ready Cash-Ravenella) rallied to win in 1.12.3kr for pilot David Thomain.
Philippe Allaire trains this now 11 time lifetime winner for Ecurie des Charmes.
His career earnings reached 517,590€.
Second was the 2.5/1 favorite Fleche du Yucca (5f Prodigious-Vincenza) handled by Jean Philippe Dubois for his Ecurie Victoria Dreams and trainer Philippe Moulin.
Third went to 3.4/1 Frisbee d’Am (5m The Best Madrik-Miska des Rondes) that Alexandre Abrivard teamed for trainer Richard Westerink.
This race was the Q+ event of the day and the exact order payoff was 55,522.20€.
Feliciano
The Gr. III Prix d’Istres (three year old fillies, purse 60,000€, 2875 meters voltstart, European eligibles) saw the impressive Headline (3f Brillantissime-Mara Bourbon) rally from fifth to win in 1.15.9kr under no urging.
This was third straight victory and fifth win in her last seven.
Her life earnings reached 81,200€ for owner/driver Jean Pierre Dubois and trainer Kevin Vanderschelden.
She was off at 3.3/1 odds and bested 53/1Hermine Girl (3f Atlas de Joudes-Salut Beaute) handled by Ch. Lebissonnais for Ecurie Danover with third to 2.7/1 Hirondelle Sibey (3f Gazouillis-Celina du Chatele) for Eric Raffin.
The start was delayed when Hatha Josselyn unseated reinsman Jean Michel Bazire and ran off.
Headline w JPD
The winning Headline was bred by JPD’s Ecurie Dream With Me and is from one of his great mares, Mara Bourbon, a winner of 1,657,405€ from 18 career victories and a 1.10.7kr record.
She won the Osloi GP, GP du Bourbonnais and the European Championship 5 Ans among others.
For Dubois as driver, he now has seven 2020 wins from 23 starts and 1,394 career driving wins in 6,854 starts.
As an owner he has 25 wins in 2020 from 121 starts.
Quite a story orchestrated by a legendary horseman and he is only 79.
Below is a list of his groupe I and II victories so far that illustrate his Franco-American trotting mastery.
Prix d'Amérique – 2 – High Echelon (1979), Hymour (1982)
Prix de France – 2 – Hymour (1982)
Grand Critérium de vitesse de la Côte d'Azur – 2 – High Echelon (1979), Hymour (1982)
Prix de l'Atlantique – 2 – Défi d'Aunou (1998), Ganymède (1999)
Critérium des Jeunes – 4 – Fortuna Fant (1996), Juliano Star (2000), Mahana (2003), Qualita Bourbon (2007)
Critérium des 3 ans – 3 – Rainbow Runner (1986), Vasquez (1990), Buvetier d'Aunou (1992)
Critérium des 4 ans – 2 – Buvetier d'Aunou (1993), Extreme Dream (1996)
Critérium Continental – 5 – Rangone (1987), Bahama (1993), Extreme Dream (1996), Hermès du Buisson (1999), Love You (2003)
Critérium des 5 ans – 1 – High Echelon (1978)
Prix Albert Viel – 5 – Bahama (1992), Esotico Star (1995), Island Dream (1999), Juliano Star (2000), Mahana (2003)
Prix de l'Étoile – 4 – Rainbow Runner (1988), Bahama (1993, 1994), Qualita Bourbon (2007)
Prix de Sélection – 4 – High Echelon (1979), Buvetier d'Aunou (1993), Kaisy Dream (2002), Qualita Bourbon (2008)
Prix des Élites -1- Mara Bourbon (2003)
Prix d'Essai – 1 – Fly Mourotaise (1996)
Denmark
Copenhague Cup – 1 – Mara Bourbon (2006)
Italy
Gran premio d'Europa – 3 – Rainbow Runner (1987), Bahama (1993), Kaisy Dream (2002)
Grand Prix Continental – 3 – Esquirol (1974), Bahama (1993), Camino (1994)
Palio des Communes – 1 – Bahama (1994)
Grand Prix Freccia d'Europe – 1 – Bahama (1994)
Norway
Grand Prix d'Oslo – 2 – Ganymède (1999), Mara Bourbon (2006)
Netherlands
Prix des Géants – 1 – Promising Catch (1995)
Championnat Européen des 3 ans – 1 – Mahana (2003)
Championnat Européen des 5 ans – 2 – Camino (1995), Mara Bourbon (2005)
Grand Prix de l'UET – 2 – Rangone (1987), Daguet Rapide (2004)
Prix Pierre Plazen – 7 – Bon Conseil (1992), Cézio Josselyn (1993), Ever Jet (1995), Juliano Star (2000), Love You (2002), Not Disturb (2004), Quatre Juillet (2007)
Prix Kalmia – 7 – Radjah de Talonay (1986), Une de Rio (1989), Bon Conseil (1992), Esotico Star (1995), Juliano Star (2000), Kaisy Dream (2001), Love You (2002)
Prix Jacques de Vaulogé – 6 – Une de Rio (1989), Vasquez (1990), Buvetier d'Aunou (1992), Cézio Josselyn (1993), In Love With You (1999), Love You (2002)
Prix Masina – 6 – Bahama (1992), Island Dream (1999), Let's Go Darling (2002), Mahana (2003), Orelady (2005), Rapide Aventure (2008)
Prix Guy Le Gonidec – 6 – Buvetier d'Aunou (1993), Ganymède (1998), Hermès du Buisson (1999), Love You (2003), Mara Bourbon (2004), Royal Crown (2009)
Prix Ozo – 5 – Bahama (1992), Danse avec le Feu (1994), Island Dream (1999), Just Like That (2000), Mahana (2003)
Prix Victor Régis – 5 – Ker Seddouk (1979), Fébrile (1996), Kaisy Dream (2001), Love You (2002), Not Disturb (2004)
Prix Gélinotte – 5 – Une de Rio (1989), Bahama (1992), Island Dream (1999), Mahana (2003), Qualita Bourbon (2007)
Prix Guy Deloison – 5 – Island Dream (1999), Let's Go Darling (2002), Mahana (2003), Nina Madrik (2004), Qualita Bourbon (2007)
Prix Maurice de Gheest – 4 – Bon Conseil (1992), Cézio Josselyn (1993), Ever Jet (1995), Kaisy Dream (2001)
Prix Phaeton – 4 – Camino (1994), Extreme Dream (1996), Goetmals Wood (1998), Daguet Rapide (2004)
Prix Jockey – 4 – High Echelon (1978), Vizir de Retz (1992), Bahama (1994), Love You (2004)
Prix Ovide Moulinet – 4 – Unnamed (1991), Camino (1995), Love You (2004), Mara Bourbon (2005)
Prix des Ducs de Normandie – 4 – Bahama (1994), Goetmals Wood (1999), Love You (2004, 2005)
Prix Paul Viel – 4 – Cézio Josselyn (1993), Fortuna Fant (1996), Juliano Star (2000), Quick Wood (2007)
Prix Annick Dreux – 4 – Bahama (1992), Coda Josselyn (1993), Do Wind (1994), Mahana (2003), Qualita Bourbon (2007)
Prix Charles Tiercelin – 4 – Rainbow Runner (1987), Extreme Dream (1996), Goetmals Wood (1998), Quatre Juillet (2008)
Prix Gaston de Wazières – 4 – Rangone (1987), Vasquez (1992), Bon Vivant (1993), Qualita Bourbon (2008)
Prix Jules Thibault – 4 – Vasquez (1991), Buvetier d'Aunou (1993), Repeat Love (2009), Sam Bourbon (2010)
Prix Paul Karle – 3 – Une de Rio (1989), Cézio Josselyn (1993), Esotico Star (1995)
Prix de Tonnac-Villeneuve – 3 – Bon Vivant (1993), Extreme Dream (1996), Goetmals Wood (1998)
Prix Abel Bassigny – 3 – Cézio Josselyn (1993), Daholic (1994), Kaisy Dream (2001)
Prix Éphrem Houel – 3 – Bahama (1993), Goetmals Wood (1998), Kaisy Dream (2002)
Prix Henri Levesque – 3 – Rainbow Runner (1988), Bahama (1994), Love You (2002)
Prix Robert Auvray – 3 – Rainbow Runner (1988), Love You (2004), Mara Bourbon (2005)
Prix Emmanuel Margouty – 3 – Quarisso (1984), Radiant du Val (1985), Quick Wood (2006)
Prix Une de Mai – 3 – Orelady (2004), Pretence (2005), Qualita Bourbon (2006)
Prix Roquépine – 3 – Bambina (1992), Island Dream (1999), Qualita Bourbon (2007)
Prix Gaston de Wazières – 3 – Camino (1994), Hermès du Buisson (1999), Qualita Bourbon (2008)
Prix de Washington – 2 – Ker Seddouk (1981), Bahama (1994)
Prix de la Côte d'Azur – 2 – Hymour (1982), Promising Catch (1995)
Prix de Croix – 2 – Vasquez (1992), Love You (2004)
Prix Louis Jariel – 2 – Love You (2004), Mara Bourbon (2005)
Prix du Bourbonnais – 2 – High Echelon (1979), Mara Bourbon (2005)
Prix Gaston Brunet – 2 – Bon Vivant (1993), Repeat Love (2009)
Prix Uranie – 2 – Qualita Bourbon (2006), Calita Wood (2015)
Prix Reine du Corta – 2 – Bahama (1992), Douce Rebelle (2016)
Prix Ariste Hémard – 1 – Rangone (1987)
Prix de l'Union Européenne – 1 – Défi d'Aunou (1999)
Prix Marcel Laurent – 1 – Love You (2004)
Prix Albert Demarcq – 1 – Mara Bourbon (2005)
Prix Doynel de Saint-Quentin – 1 – Mara Bourbon (2005)
Critérium de Vitesse de Basse-Normandie – 1 – Love You (2005)
Prix Octave Douesnel – 1 – Olitro (2006)
Grand Prix du Conseil Général des Alpes-Maritimes – 1 – Mara Bourbon (2006)
Jean Pierre Dubois
Thomas H. Hicks