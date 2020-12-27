Three Groupe tests at Paris-Vincennes

Italiano Vero and connections after taking the Gr. II Prix Emmanuel Margouty

December 26, 2020 - A fine holiday Paris-Vincennes harness racing card this day included three groupe tests and a fast class event for older trotteurs.

The Gr. II Prix Jules Lemonnier (85,000€, monte International, 2175 meters for 5-10 year olds) saw 2.1/1 odds Clegs des Champs (8g Legs du Clos -Prosperine) score in an impressive 1.10.9kr with David Thomain the jockey.

Thierry Raffegeau trains this J-Y Roze owned 19-time career winner for 889,080€ earned.

7/1 Carly (8g Rolling d’Heripre ) was second with Mathieu Mottier up for trainer Thierry Duvaldestin.

Third home was 6.6/1 Mindyourvalue WF (7g Hovding Lavec -Mind Your Manners) with jockey Eric Raffin up for trainer Robert Bergh.

The legendary Arlington Dream was a miscue dq,

Clegs des Champs

Veteran classmasters contested the Prix de Strasbourg (purse 67,000€, 2700 meters for 8-10 year olds) with 6.1/1 odds Be One des Thirons (9g Roi du Cog-Miss dei Thirons) victorious timed in 1.13.1kr. Philippe Daugeard, the owner/trainer, was at the lines as his trainee won for the 17th time.

His career earnings increased to 429,230€.

The 1.1/1 favorite Brillant Madrik (9g Lilium Madrik) was second for Leo Abrivard and 5.3/1 Cash du Rib (8g Ready Cash) took third for J.L.Cl. Dersoir.

Be One des Thirons

Two-year olds contested the Gr. II Prix Emmanuel Margouty (purse 85,000€, 2175 meters) with the impressive 8/10 favorite Italiano Vero (2m Ready Cash -Baraka d’ Henlou) holding game in the lane for David Thomain, timed in 1.13.5kr.

Owner Philippe Allaire trains the now five-time career winner (the last five in a row) for 94,950€ earned.

9/1 odds In The Money (2m Cristal Money -Destinee Cash) rallied for second with Thierry Duvaldestin, the breeder/owner/trainer, aboard.

Holding third was the 3/2 odds second choice Ideal ligneries (2m Repeat Money -Ouragane) with Franck Nivard up.

Italiano Vero

The Gr. III Prix Constant Hervieu (purse 70,000€, 2700 meters for 5-7 year olds) completed today’s groupe action and 1.6/1 odds Flamme du Goutier (5f Ready Cash -Utopie du Goutier) scored in 1.14.1kr.

Theo Duvaldestin teamed the winner for trainer Thierry Duvaldestin and Ecurie Saint Martin.

The 16/1 odds outsider Divine Mesloise (7f The Best Madrik ) was second for trainer/driver Pierre Belloche, ahead of 9/1 Elvis du Vallon (6m Reve de Beylev -Premiere de Beylev) with trainer Charles Cuiller the pilot.

Flamme du Goutier

Thomas H. Hicks