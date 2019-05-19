Three-Year-Old trotting fillies take center stage

Millie’s Possesion driven by Dexter Dunn remains undefeated for Fashion Farm and Jim Campbell winning the third division of the Meadow Bright for 3YO trotting fillies

Washington, PA – Four divisions of the Meadow Bright for three-year-old PASS trotting fillies were the feature races on the 14 race Meadows Saturday afternoon card.

Each harness racing division carried a purse of $42,600 with three prohibitive favorites going down to defeat.

Firedbylindie started off the upsets winning the first division in 1:54 for Matt Kakaley defeating the 1-5 favorite Asiago. The favorite moved to the front past the quarter for Yannick Gingras but was no match for the winner in the stretch eventually fading to fourth. Matter Of Fact and Magical Beliefs followed the winner home. Firedbylindie is a daughter of Explosive Matter trained by Ron Burke for Burke Racing Stable LLC, Weaver Bruscemi LLC and Phillip Collura. Firedbylindie paid $15.80 to her backers.

Division two saw 3-5 favorite Sonnet Grace make a break in the first turn taking herself out of contention and opening the door for Jazzy Fashion and David Miller to secure the win in 1:54.1. Jazzy Fashion is a daughter of Donato Hanover owned by Fashion Farms LLC of New Hope, PA and trained by Jim Campbell. Nomo Volo finished second for Jeff Gregory with Grimmie Hanover and Dave Palone rounding out the trifecta.

Fashion Farms and Jim Campbell were not done yet as their undefeated homebred Possess The Will filly Millie’s Possesion captured the third division of the Meadow Bright. The only favorite to win a division, Millie’s Possesion is now 3 for 3 lifetime capturing her division in a lifetime best 1:54. The winning filly driven by Dexter Dunn held off Personal Paradise by a neck with Southwind Casha finishing third. Millie’s Possesion paid $2.80 to win.

The fourth and final division saw the 1-2 favorite American Kronos make a break going to the three quarters allowing Dexter Dunn and Antonia to upset the field. The second winner for Dexter Dunn and stallion Donato Hanover scored in 1:54.3 over Swizzle Sticks and Fade Into You. Trained by Nifty Norman, Antonia paid a healthy $28.20 to her backers.

On the undercard were four divisions of the PA Stallion Series for the sophomore diagonal gaited fillies.

Joplin opened the day’s festivities with an upset win n the first race for Christen and Jim Pantaleano stopping the timer in 1:56.2. Favorite Can’t Touch It made a break in deep stretch while not threatening the winner and finished 3 rd before being disqualified to 4 th place.

The second division of the Stallion Series went to Dawn of Glory for Yannick Gingras and trainer Julie Miller in 1:57.4. The winner sat a two-hole journey before collaring the front running favorite Altercation by a head at the wire.

Next up was a win for Keystone Abbey and Aaron Merriman for trainer Chris Beaver. The Cantab Hall filly led every step of the way scoring in 1:56.4 by a head over favorite Fraulein Blucher. Yannick Gingras returned to the winner’s circle in the 4 th and final division of the Stallion Series with the Steve LeBlanc trained Spring In Paris.

The pacing feature of the day was the Winners Over $10,000 life won by the hard hitting 7-year-old gelding Windsong Leo in 1:49.4 for Dave Palone and trainer Ron Burke.

Racing resumes Monday with a 1:05 post.

The live schedule changes this week with live racing Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and a special Friday night program starting at 5:00 PM with the 3-year-old C&G trotters back in action in the Currier and Ives Stake.