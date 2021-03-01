Three cups on the trot for Well Defined

Central Victorian six-year-old trotter Well Defined continued on his merry winning way yesterday with another harness racing country cup scalp-this time at Boort.

Prepared at Shelbourne on the western outskirts of Bendigo by Kate Hargreaves and her training partner Alex Ashwood, Well Defined ( Majestic Son -Focus On Me ( SJ's Photo ) smashed the track record in taking out the $14,500 Hon Peter Walsh Boort Trotters Cup.

"He's certainly in a purple patch of form at the moment," Hargreaves said.

"I was extremely proud of how he went on to win after he galloped away. He can be hit and miss from the stand because he just gets a bit fizzy. But he's very strong over the longer distance events," she said.

Well Defined, raced by Hargreaves' brother Brett and his partner Brooke Palfreyman, started favorite after recent wins in the Ararat and Stawell Trotters Cups in the past 16 days.

"The Ararat win was terrific because he also set a new track record there. We'll now look toward the Wangaratta Trotters Cup next Sunday. Ellen (Tormey) has been driving the horse really well and it was great that it was another win for WomenCan Team Teal," Hargreaves said.

The young horsewoman, who has been training for three to four years, is sure to remember the Ararat success for a long time -it was her first-ever Cup victory.

Ellen Tormey and Well Defined added a third country cup to their CV yesterday

The training partnership filled the quinella at Boort yesterday when Downunder Barkers, handled by Ashwood, was brave in holding down second spot. After racing outside the leader Hang On A Dream for most of the way, Downunder Barkers got to the front and looked a winning chance before stablemate Well Defined arrived on the scene full of gusto.

"We were rapt with the run of Downunder Barkers because he did a lot of work too. It was a game effort that's for sure," Hargreaves said.

To watch the video replay click here

In the pacers' division, former top juvenile Im Anothermasterpiece sizzled around the tight circuit in equal track record time to take the Boort Pacing Cup - a milestone centenary cup for the small North Central Victorian club.

Im Anothermasterpiece ( Bettors Delight - Elegant Art ( Christian Cullen ) was handled by Greg Sugars, who sat three-wide for the first lap, before finding the front with a mile to go. The pair cruised to the line 2.7 metres clear of Im No Outlaw, with the Jess Tubbs stablemate Larajay Macray in third.

To watch the video replay click here

"Greg would've had a few nerves in the first lap when the horses were sorting themselves out, but being in the front is a great place to be on tracks like Boort," Tubbs said.

"The horse overraced last week in the death-seat at Ararat, but I think we had him a bit fresh first up from a spell. So it was great to see him settle when Greg could get that little bit of a breather out in front mid-race," she said.

"I didn't really think he'd be a problem on the tight track. He's only five, but he's a professional racehorse who's been around all kinds of tracks. He generally just seems to handle whatever he has in front of him."

The former Kiwi is owned by a group including prominent owners Glennis and Phil Kennard, along with Breckon Racing Syndicate, JA Gibbs, A Gibbs, GA Woodham and KJ Woodham. The 2019 Victoria Derby runner-up had 16 wins from 47 starts and earnings just shy of $500,000 when he arrived at the Tubbs-Sugars stable in September last year.

"We've known the owners for a lot of years, from back when I was working at TabCorp Park, so when I got the call from Phil and Glennis one day when I was making up feeds, I didn't have to check in with Greg to see if we should take him on!" Tubbs laughed.

Myrniong-based Tubbs said she would wait to see how the horse pulled up before making any plans on his next assignment.

"We like to take things one race at a time, as they say, and let the horses tell us when they're ready to race again.

"We have talked about taking him to Tassie ($75,000 Tasmanian Pacing Cup on March 13) but it was a pretty warm day at Boort, so we'll wait and see how he pulls up."

Im Anothermasterpiece paced the 2250m around the 712 metre Boort track in 1:59.3 - equalling the record set by Perspective in 2019.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura