"Magpie Glenn kicking goals"

Despite taking out the three opening events at Maryborough on Thursday afternoon, happy-go-lucky harness racing trainer-driver Glenn Douglas was more interested in going the early crow about his favorite Aussie Football League team this week!

The Collingwood tragic never misses a chance to talk football, and with the new season just around the corner, the Magpies are clearly a high priority on the social calendar.

“The Magpies will be a powerhouse this season – just wait and see!” Douglas, of Bendigo, said.

“Yes, we went down to West Coast last year in the grand final, but let’s not forget that everyone had written them off, and there were plenty wanting (coach) Nathan Buckley sacked six or seven games in.”

While independent football analysis might not be his strong point (he would disagree), it’s harness racing that provides Douglas with his day-to-day employment – and thankfully he’s a little more astute in his judgement!

The Maryborough treble is a high-point in what’s been a good recent patch of form for the Douglas camp.

Six-year-old bay gelding Wotchawaitingfor ( Santanna Blue Chip -Talk To Me ( What’s Next ) started the ball rolling with an impressive win in the first heat of the DNR Logistics Pace. Young concession driver Jack Laugher summed up the situation perfectly to get the $2.80 favorite home with a well-timed run.

The horse was sent to the Douglas stable because owner Marnie Bibby believed it would improve by being trained alongside others.

“And Marnie’s hunch was spot-on. He’s really taken the next step – the more we’ve worked him with a few horses at home, the better he’s getting,” Douglas said.

“His second placing at Melton against some smart company was encouraging and I really think he can develop into a lovely horse.”

Wotchawaitingfor has been a model of consistency since moving to the Douglas stable in mid-January, getting the “chocolates” at Cobram recently, as well as finishing runner-up on three other occasions.

The second winner for the Douglas camp at Maryborough was courtesy of former NSW mare Chinook Winds ( Santanna Blue Chip -Back Off), owned by well-known industry participants Graham and Jenny Moon, of Tamworth.

Chinook Winds didn’t get under the guard of punters, who sent her out as a $2.90 favorite, and was well handled by regular stable driver Monique Burnett.

The five-year-old was sent forward mid-race and packed too many guns for Artiflash and Miss Victoria.

“We’ve known Graham and Jenny for many years. When they were based at Goulburn, we would stay there on our way to race at Menangle,” Douglas said.

“They thought the horse would be better-placed down here because the handicapping back home was proving to be a bit tough for her,” he said.

“We liked her from day one and it was fantastic to get a win for the owners.”

Consistent former Kiwi gelding Jayedgar had the pressure of making it three consecutive wins for Douglas, but he did it in style giving former Tassie reinsman Jack Laugher a winning double.

Jayedgar ( Art Official -Natural Creation ( Vance Hanover ) has been a great money spinner with five wins and 10 placings in the past nine months.

“His last few have been solid, but he did have a little lull there a while ago,” Douglas said.

“He didn’t lose all form, but we just thought he could have been performing better than he was. Anyway, he’s back on top of his game now.”

Douglas said he was more than happy to take a back seat from race-driving now and again and watch Burnett and Laugher show their class on the racetrack.

“I enjoy giving them opportunities because when I first started out Eric (now Glenn’s father-in-law and main owner Eric Anderson) was always willing to give me a go,” he said.

“We helped Josh Duggan to kick-start his career in the early days, and he’s a talented driver now, and we’re more than happy to do likewise with Monique and Jack, who just love the sport.”

Douglas, with a team of 22 horses in his stable, has been rolling along consistently this season, with 390 starters, 43 wins and 100 placings.

“It’s been a reasonably good season for us – not our best, but we are traveling better than last season,” Douglas said.

He and his good mate, star reinsman John Caldow (another Collingwood fanatic) will be hoping the same can be said for their Magpie mates!

“We both try and get to as many games as possible and I think we ended up going to four finals last season – which was four more than we expected mid-season!” he said.

“We don’t get into trouble, but we do get up to a bit of mischief at times. Of course, we have to celebrate goals and victories with a few frothies, but it’s all good fun.

“And we will be going one better this season, no doubt about it.”

The perfect time to end the interview!

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura