Three-peat for Hannelore Hanover in Armbro Flight

Hannelore Hanover and Yannick Gingras make it three straight wins in the Armbro Flight Stake

MILTON, ON - June 16, 2018 - Hannelore Hanover captured her third consecutive Armbro Flight Stakes on Saturday's Pepsi North America Cup undercard at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The reigning Canadian and American Horse of the Year was untouchable in the $250,000 event for trotting mares, as she completed a front-end mission with a :27.2 final-quarter to win by three and three-quarter lengths in 1:52.

"Right now she couldn't be any better," said driver Yannick Gingras following Hannelore Hanover's victory. "She's sound, she's happy, I didn't even kick the plugs the last couple of weeks, she's doing it on her own."

A six-year-old daughter of Swan For All, Hannelore Hanover left hard from post-five to secure the lead and proceeded to post fractions of :27, :56.1 and 1:24.3. Emoticon Hanover tracked Hannelore Hanover's every move from the two-hole, but couldn't touch the defending champion, who recorded her 40th career victory.

Emoticon Hanover held second, while Caprice Hill and Dream Together rounded out the Superfecta.

Trained by Ron Burke, Hannelore Hanover is now perfect in four starts this season. Her three-peat in the Armbro Flight increases her career earnings to over $2.8 million for owners Burke Racing Stable LLC, Weaver Bruscemi LLC, Frank Baldachino and J And T Silva Stables LLC.

Hannelore Hanover has defeated male rivals on multiple occasions, including last season's Maple Leaf Trot. Gingras noted how important the easy victory was for the big plans her connections have in mind.

"The more easy miles we can put on her now, we have some big races later on and maybe even some big plans over the winter."

A $2 win ticket on Hannelore Hanover returned $2.20.