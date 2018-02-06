Day At The Track

Three records broken in Bermuda

02:00 PM 06 Feb 2018 NZDT
Kiwon Waldron and Gold-N-Glory, harness racing
Kiwon Waldron and Gold-N-Glory

In Harness racing action at the Bermuda National Equestrian Center on Vesey Street this weekend, three records were broken.

Fastest time on the day racing went to Cherokee’s Ironman with Darico Clarke in the bike winning the 1:04/2 & Faster A Division Time Bar Class clocking 1:02&2.

Three records also fell, Kiwon Waldron in the bike of Gold-N-Glory broke the 2 Year Olds Record clocking 1:03&3 while competing in the 1:04&3 – 1:06 Time Bar Class.

Pocket de Gold took the Mare Record clocking 1:02&4 with Christian Truran in the bike during the 1:04&2 & Faster B Division Time Bar Class.

And the final record to fall was the Bermuda Bred Record, which was broken by Reel Patrol with Andrea Westerfield in the bike clocking 1:03&3 during the 1:04&2 & Faster B Division Time Bar Class.

The full Harness Pony Racing results follow below [PDF here]

Reprinted with permission of Bernews

