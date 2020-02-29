Three straight wins for Backstreet Shadow

Dover, DE - Backstreet Shadow scored a harness racing hat trick in winning the $32,500 Preferred Pace for the third straight time at Dover Downs on Thursday night.

Key Advisor quickly left and forced San Domino A to take a seat in 2nd. Key Advisor cut fractions of 27.1 and 55.4 to the half mile. Then at the half mile marker, San Domino A,confidently pulled the pocket and cleared Key Advisor midway down the back stretch.

The 1/2 race favorite, Backstreet Shadow waited patiently from his rail position in third. As San Domino A cleared, Backstreet Shadow and driver Tim Tetrick were in full attack mode. They surged past a well fought San Domino A in the stretch and won by one and a quarter lengths in 1:50.3.

Backstreet Shadow is trained by Ron Burke and is co-owned by Burke Racing Stables, Bruscemi, Karr, Silva-Purnel and Libby

San Domino A finished a well fought 2nd for trainer Andrew Harris and driver George Napolitano Jr.

Wiggle It Jiggleit raced well following a 2nd over trip behind the race winner and picked up the show spot. Clyde Francis was the trainer and Montrell Teague was the driver.

Q’s Cruise cruised to victory in the $30,000 Blue Hen Open Pace Thursday night.

Q’s Cruise and Manverick left quickly and established early race position. Manverick and Corey Callahan pulled from the pocket and aggressively chose to control the race pace. Q’s Control relented and accepted the pocket. Manverick set fractions of 27.3 and :55.2 to the half mile.

Midway down the backstretch, Sicily pulled off the rail from third and bravely moved alongside Manverick. They paced to the three quarters in 1:23.2, a 28.1 quarter.

At the head of the stretch, Sicily could not clear a stubborn Manverick. Blazing Bobby Sox followed the 2nd over trip and Art Stafford Jr. called upon his charge to swing three-wide into the lane.

However, newly named Hall Of Famer Tim Tetrick stayed patient on the rail with Q’s Cruise. They were able to power past the field in the deep stretch hugging the rail.

Q’s Cruise won by a half length in 1:52.1 and odds of 2-1.

Q’s Cruise is owned by Jo Ann Looney-King and trained by her husband Jim King Jr. Sicily, the 8/5 race favorite, finished a game 2nd for trainer Wayne Givens. Dexter Dunn was the driver. Blazing Bobby Sox finished 3rd for driver/ trainer Art Stafford Jr. Two and a half lengths separated the entire field.

Tim Tetrick picked up 6 wins on the card.

Newley crowned 2019 Dan Patch, Horse Of The Year, Shartin N, will take on five other talented female pacers in the Mares Invitational Pace on Wednesday at Dover Downs. Post Time is 4:30 pm.