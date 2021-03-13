Three tight divisions kick off Snowshoe

Woodbine Mohawk Park continued its early-season harness racing stakes schedule with three competitive divisions of the Snowshoe Pacing Series on Friday, Mar. 12.

Noch Ten went all the way in the first split, fighting off three different challengers to capture half of the $17,000 purse.

Driver Jody Jamieson sent the four-year-old out quickest of all, forcing fellow leaver Yankee Litigator (Louis-Philippe Roy) to accept the pocket. Jamieson carved out fractions of 27.2, 57.2, and 1:27.1 and dispatched first-over attacker Captain Ray (Robert Shepherd) coming around the turn.

Dragon Roars Again (Chris Christoforou) had the last -- and most convincing -- bid, kicking off cover at the head of the lane. He closed on the leader all the way to the wire, but Noch Ten was a nose better and hung on to win in 1:56.2. Dragon Roars again was second, and Captain Ray was third best.

Noch Ten is now two-for-seven lifetime with earnings in excess of $30,000. Carmen Auciello trains the son of Warrawee Needy for the coalition of his own Auciello Stables, James Downer of Langley, and regular Mohawk reinsman Jonathan Drury of Guelph. Two-dollar win tickets on Noch Ten paid $4.90.

Make it Come True went from last to first with an eighth to go in the second division.

Ed Hensley dropped the Captaintreacherous gelding into sixth headed to the first turn, with Major Makover (Doug McNair) throwing down a 28.2 opening panel on the engine. That leader went uncontested to the half in 57.2 before McNair chased him to a 1:26.2 three-quarters.

Make It Come True started rolling third-over, but he lost a position in the stretch before truly igniting. The four-year-old gelding found another gear in the last eighth, going by five foes with a blistering charge to win by a neck in 1:55.2. Lyons Liberty (James MacDonald), whose cover the leader used, finished second. Major Makover fought admirably but had to settle for show.

Ashleigh Hensley trains the pacing gelding that has won three races from 19 tries and earned more than $40,000. Brad Maxwell of Guelph, Fred Kruszelnicki of Brooks, and Kenneth Frieder of Devon own the horse. Make It Come True paid $7.70.

Bettors Donttell grinded down his rivals in the final Snowshoe showing, pacing the leader into submission for a 1:55.2 score.

Victory Move (Jody Jamieson) commanded the lead going to the quarter in 28.1, but Hes Swift was not content with the pocket, and James Macdonald moved him to acquire the lead going by three-eighths. Hes Swift set fractions of 57.2 and 1:26.2, and Bettors Donttell ( Doug McNair ) came after him as they turned for home.

Bettors Donttell advanced uncovered and appeared on even footing with the leader for some time, but he eventually broke through and drew away to win by a length and three quarters in 1:54.4. Hes Swift held place, and Bettor in Cash (Sylvain Fillion) reached up for third.

That was the three-year-old Bettors Delight gelding's fourth win on 11 races lifetime, and it improved his earnings total to more than $45,000. Troy Mark of Simcoe owns and bred the horse that paid $4; Jean Guy Belliveau does the training.

Also on the card, both McNair and MacDonald returned to action following an accident in the previous night's opener. Both booked off their drives that evening, and MacDonald went to the hospital as a precaution.

Woodbine Mohawk Park will host 11 more races on Saturday, Mar. 13.