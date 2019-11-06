Three time world record holder to stud

The owners of Six Pack - Svanstedt, Inc. Little E LLC, Knutsson Trotting, Stall Kalmar, Inc. and L Berg, Inc. have announced the retirement of Six Pack ( Muscle Mass - Pleasing Lady - Cantab Hall ) after his final race in the TVG at the Meadowlands on November 23rd and will stand stud at Deo Volente Farms in Flemington, New Jersey.

Renowned trainer Ake Svanstedt who trained Six Pack for his entire career said, “Six Pack is an incredibly powerful horse bundled with speed and intelligence.”

He also went on to say “a natural talent in his freshman season that developed into a multiple world champion as a 3 and 4 year old. He had a flawless gait that made him equally formidable over the half mile track as well as the mile track.”

Co-owner Tristan Sjoberg said “It was apparent early on to me that he was a very special horse. He was a true professional on the track and always fought to the wire. Winning two legs of the Triple Crown and coming back as a 4 year old and setting a world record against aged horses just goes to show what a tough horse he is”.

Tristan Sjoberg also added “he will certainly imprint that on his offspring. Attitude and intelligence are two characteristics I always look for in a Stallion.”

Some of Six Pack’s notable victories as he accumulated close to $2 million in career earnings include:

The Stanley Dancer (1:50.0) World Record ,

, The Kentucky Futurity (1:49.1) World Record ,

, The Allerage Open Trot as a 4-year- old (1:49.2) World Record

The Yonkers Trot,

The Empire Breeders Classic,

The Matron, and

Several Divisions of the New York Sire Stakes as a 2-year- old and 3-year-old.

Six Pack was named the Dan Patch 3-Year-Old Trotting Colt of the Year in 2018.

2018 Kentucky Futurity - Six Pack

Six Pack wins Empire Breeders Classic Final 3 yo colts in ($223,673) 1:51.2 at Vernon

Two year old Six Pack wins in 1:56.1 at Pocono Downs

Six Pack wins The Earl Beal Jr Memorial elimination in 1:53.3 at Pocono Downs

Jeff Gural went on to say “We chose New Jersey because we believe horsemen want to race their two-year-olds on a mile track, with the top drivers available, and the Meadowlands is a great surface which provides the opportunity to get their racing careers off on the right foot.”

He concluded “New Jersey sired horses will have the opportunity to race more often and for significantly larger purses thanks to both the $100 million purse appropriation in New Jersey as well as the legalization of sports betting.”

