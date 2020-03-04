Day At The Track

Three-year-old's make impressive debuts

02:23 AM 04 Mar 2020 NZDT
Pocono Downs, harness racing
Pocono Downs

WILKES-BARRE, PA - A pair of three-year-olds making successful career harness racing debuts were the highlight performers of the first Monday twilight card of 2020 at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

In a 1-2 finish for six-figure yearlings, Rouser Hanover, a Captaintreacherous colt out of the million dollar-winning mare Romantic Moment, overcame broken equipment to tally by three lengths in 1:54.4, last half :56 for driver Andrew McCarthy, trainer Tony Alagna, and the partnership of Brittany Farms LLC, Big Als Stables, Brad Grant, and Riverview Leblanc Vj Stable.

Finishing second was Lyons Friends, a Western Ideal gelding out of the Hall of Famer Artistic Vision, the dam of Clear Vision and Rock N Roll Hanover.

Another successful "firster" was Somebeachsomefra, a daughter of Sombeachsomewhere out of the 1:49 mare Ms Caila J Fra. Driver Simon Allard took command with the filly on the far turn and finished 3½ lengths clear in 1:55.4 for brother/trainer Rene Allard, also co-owner with Stephen Klunowski and Gil Short.

This was the first Monday card of the year at Pocono. This coming week will set three-quarters of the standard pattern schedule in motion, with racing on Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. and Monday at 4 p.m.; in April, Tuesdays at 4 p.m. will be added, and will remain the basic schedule until September at Pocono.

From the PHHA/Pocono Downs

