Three-year-old trotting fillies on show

WILKES-BARRE PA - The northbound lanes of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be a very busy place just before suppertime this Sunday, as horsemen competing in the big card at Philly in the afternoon will then be making their way 100 miles to The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono, for third preliminary round harness racing action in the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes and Stallion Series for three-year-old trotting fillies.

In the fifth race first division, like the other pair worth $55,168, Sonnet Grace has been accorded early favoritism as she starts from post five for trainer Ron Burke and driver Matt Kakaley. The Muscle Massive filly, whose granddam is the great CR Kay Suzie, was victorious in a Sire Stake in her first start of the year, then miscued in a PaSS contest at The Meadows last week. Sonnet Grace will look to bounce back Sunday, with among her opposition Hallintheclouds, who also had a first round Sire Stakes triumph.

The tenth race second division will feature the second start of 2019, after a thumping 1:52 victory at The Meadowlands, of the Explosive Matter filly The Ice Dutchess, who was generally regarded as second-best filly in her class last year behind the talented Woodside Charm. A five-time winner with earnings of $424,540 last year, The Ice Dutchess will have to begin from the outside post seven for driver Scott Zeron and trainer Nancy Johansson; three horses who are already Sire Stakes winners this year - Asiago, Jazzy Fashion, and Antonia - may provide formidable opposition.

The eleventh race third division features the only double Sire Stakes winner in this group to date, the Possess The Will filly Millies Possesion, who is also undefeated in three career starts for driver Dexter Dunn and trainer Jim Campbell. Like The Ice Dutchess, the unbeaten miss must overcome the outermost starting slot in the seven-horse field; equine difficulty may come from Firedbylindie, a PaSS winner at The Meadows, and Beautiful Sun, a $480,000 yearling , who had three wins and two seconds at two and who makes her seasonal bow tonight.

In the Stallion Series competition, the two double winners in the group so far are the morning line favorites in the first and last of four StS sections, which are each going for $20,000. Keystone Abbey will start from post six in the fourth race section for driver George Napolitano Jr. and trainer Chris Beaver; Spring In Paris, 6-fot-7 this year, will be in starting slot number two in the twelfth race for driver Corey Callahan and trainer Steve LeBlanc.

