East Rutherford, NJ - On Thursday night at The Meadowlands an even 100 horses will populate the 10 contests offered on the live harness racing card.

Seven various classes of pacers combined with three trotting races, two of which represent this week's GSY Driving Club events, will present a full slate of pari-mutuel puzzles to the Meadowlands faithful.

New Jersey horseman John Calabrese has enjoyed success in the GSY series with Keenan and Wild Smile from his own barn and he picks up a live catch drive on Thursday in Sweet Justice for trainer Bruce Saunders. Sweet Justice has been a good horse for a long time for Saunders and owner SBK Stable with nearly a half million dollars earned over his career. He's been facing solid fields at Harrah's Philly lately and although the "A" competition is fierce, the old boy should match up pretty well against them with Calabrese calling the shots from post 8 in the third race.

The big wagering attraction on Thursday will be the last race Jackpot Super Hi-5 carry over pool which is now in excess of $53,000.

Check it all out on the web and remember post time is 6:35 p.m.

Nick Salvi