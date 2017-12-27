Day At The Track

Thursday night at The Meadowlands

04:24 AM 27 Dec 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
John Calabrese, harness racing
John Calabrese
Lisa Photo
East Rutherford, NJ - On Thursday night at The Meadowlands an even 100 horses will populate the 10 contests offered on the live harness racing card.
 
Seven various classes of pacers combined with three trotting races, two of which represent this week's GSY Driving Club events, will present a full slate of pari-mutuel puzzles to the Meadowlands faithful.
 
New Jersey horseman John Calabrese has enjoyed success in the GSY series with Keenan and Wild Smile from his own barn and he picks up a live catch drive on Thursday in Sweet Justice for trainer Bruce Saunders. Sweet Justice has been a good horse for a long time for Saunders and owner SBK Stable with nearly a half million dollars earned over his career. He's been facing solid fields at Harrah's Philly lately and although the "A" competition is fierce, the old boy should match up pretty well against them with Calabrese calling the shots from post 8 in the third race.
 
The big wagering attraction on Thursday will be the last race Jackpot Super Hi-5 carry over pool which is now in excess of $53,000.
 
Check it all out on the web and remember post time is 6:35 p.m.
 
Nick Salvi
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Graceful Vision rolls in Meadows Feature
27-Dec-2017 13:12 PM NZDT
Muscle Mass book full and closed
27-Dec-2017 07:12 AM NZDT
It's Indiana Time
27-Dec-2017 07:12 AM NZDT
Thursday night at The Meadowlands
27-Dec-2017 04:12 AM NZDT
Merry Christmas everyone
26-Dec-2017 18:12 PM NZDT
MSOA announces 2017 Horse Awards
26-Dec-2017 16:12 PM NZDT
The road to success for Jim Devaux
26-Dec-2017 05:12 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News