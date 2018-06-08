Day At The Track

Credit Score cruises to easy victory

02:48 PM 28 Aug 2015 NZST
Credit Score - Out on his own on Thursday night
Credit Score - Out on his own on Thursday night

Credit Score (Credit Winner) cruised to victory in Thursday's featured claimer at the harness racing meeting Saratoga Casino and Raceway.

The nine year old trotter dropped into the $7,500 claiming level for the first time and driver Alek Chartrand got the call to pilot the veteran for trainer Andy Sardella and owner Julie Asmussen, wife of thoroughbred trainer Steve Asmussen.

Credit Score, the race's 6-5 betting favorite moved right out to the front and extended his lead throughout the mile before drawing off to win by more than five lengths in 1:57.3.

It was the ninth victory in eighteen seasonal tries for Credit Score who was claimed out of Thursday's race.

Live racing continues on Friday night at Saratoga with first post time set for 7:05pm.                                      

Mike Sardella

 

