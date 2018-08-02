Mass legislature forces postponing Plainridge racing

Plainville, MA---The live harness racing card and all simulcast scheduled for Thursday afternoon (Aug. 2) at Plainridge Park has been postponed as a result of the Massachusetts Legislature adjourning without taking action on a replacement or extension of the live racing and simulcast bill before the end of formal business for the year on Wednesday (Aug. 1).

The Senate will be holding an informal session on Thursday (Aug. 2) and the hope is this issue gets resolved by the end of the day. If that happens, Thursday's race card will be run on Friday (Aug. 3) at 4 p.m. as drawn.

Eric Schippers, Senior Vice-President of Public Affairs and Government Relations at the track's parent company Penn National Gaming said the company is hopeful that the Senate will take action on the bill Thursday morning.

"We are optimistic that lawmakers will work toward a solution that allows live racing and simulcast wagering to resume in the Commonwealth soon," Schippers said in a statement. "More than 200 people including track employees, trainers, drivers and grooms earn a living as part of our racing program at Plainridge Park Casino and are unable to work until the suspension is lifted."

Updates from Plainridge Park concerning this issue will be forthcoming as information becomes available.