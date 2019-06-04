Tickets now on sale for 2019 Breeders Crown

MILTON, June 3, 2019 - The very best in harness racing will compete at Woodbine Mohawk Park for the $6 million Breeders Crown, presented by Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership, on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26.

Ticket information for the Breeders Crown is now available at www.WoodbineMohawkPark.com. Fans can purchase tickets for the COSA Premium Lounge, make reservations for the Terrace Trackside Buffet, Mohawk Harvest Kitchen and Trackside Bar or purchase indoor grandstand seats.

The COSA Premium Lounge will host an exciting party and dining atmosphere during the Breeders Crown weekend. Reserve your place amongst racing elite, where you'll be right in the action and experience mouth-watering aromas, fresh & delicious chef creations and exhilarating racetrack views all from the comfort of a private VIP space.

Tickets for the COSA Premium Lounge are priced at $200 a night or $350 for two-night access. Each night features a different experience in the COSA Premium Lounge. Guests will be treated to gourmet passed hors d'oeuvres and food stations (Friday), ultimate gourmet buffet dinner (Saturday), open bar, live entertainment and exclusive trackside views with lounge seating.

Dining pass options are available for the Terrace Buffet, Mohawk Harvest Kitchen and Trackside Bar.

Indoor grandstand seats are priced at $20 and the ticket guarantees the assigned seat for both nights of Breeders Crown action. Tickets for the indoor grandstand seats can be purchased onsite at Woodbine Mohawk Park or by e-mailing tickets1@woodbine.com.

The official Breeders Crown event page houses all the details for the championships, including ticket information, dining passes, news and travel options.

Woodbine Entertainment has secured a special Breeders Crown discount for accommodations at the Hilton Mississauga Meadowvale and visiting guests can take full advantage by booking through the official Breeders Crown event page. A complimentary shuttle from the Hilton Mississauga Meadowvale to Woodbine Mohawk Park will be available.

The Breeders Crown championships for two-year-old pacers and trotters will be contested on Friday, October 25. The championships for three-year-olds and up will take place on Saturday, October 26. Post time for each night of championship racing is 7 p.m.

Follow @WoodbineSB on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continuing coverage of the Breeders Crown.