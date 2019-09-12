Tiger Tara claims Horse Of The Year

Reigning Inter Dominion Champion Tiger Tara topped off a stunning year in winning Harness Racing’s most prestigious Australian Harness Horse of the Year title for his owners, spearheaded by Kevin Pizzuto who also trains the 9 year old entire.

In a dominant year for his connections, Tiger Tara (by Bettors Delight USA - from Tara Gold NZ) added the Australian Pacer of the Year, Australian Aged Horse of Gelding and Grand Circuit Champion to his long list of accolades in season 2018/19.

On the juvenile pacing front, all-conquering Victorian trainer Emma Stewart amazingly trained the winners of both the Australian Two Year old Colt or Gelding and Filly of the Year in Be Happy Mach and Maajida.

The win of Be Happy Mach (Mach Three USA - Behappysam NZ) makes it successive Australian Two Year Old Colt or Gelding of the Year titles for the group of owners managed by Tim Bunning, many who share ownership in last year’s victor, Centenario.

Maajida (Somebeachsomewhere USA - Arterial Way), winner of the Group One Vicbred and Breeders Crown Finals is owned and bred by Gary, Ian, Les and Steve Johnson of Atworthy Park.

Pistol Abbey (Western Terror USA - Art Princess) took out the Australian Aged Pacing Mare of the Year title, and continued the success of Bill and Anne Anderson of Lauriston Bloodstock who also owned last years Three Year Old Colt of the Year, Poster Boy.

It was no surprise that Max Delight (Bettors Delight USA - Lady Euthenia) swept the voting in the Three Year Old Pacing Colts and Gelding division after winning the Breeders Crown, Tasmanian Derby and NSW Derby for Tasmanian based owner Michael Maxfield.

Astute owner Norm Jenkin capped off a great year with Tornado Valley (Skyvalley NZ - Begin NZ) being the unanimous victor of Australian Trotter of the Year and winning the Australian Aged Trotting Horse or Gelding of the Year after being 11 from 12 during the year including the Inter Dominion.

Norm’s affection for Kate (driver) and Andy Gath (trainer) shows no sign of dimming as another stable star emerged in the form of Majestuoso (Majestic Son CA - Rosemaryz Luck NZ) who took out the 3YO Trotting Colt or Gelding of the Year – the highlight being his breathtaking win in the Victorian Trotting Derby.

Harness Racing Australia congratulates all the Award winners for season 2018/19.

The performance criteria for the HRA Awards is for performances by Australian trained horses regardless of venue or country, as well as well as for the Australian performances of New Zealand trained horses.

A full list of Australian Horse of the Year winners and their performances across all categories is attached:

Lawn Derby Awards – Pacers

Vancleve Awards – Trotters

