Tiger Tara confirmed for QLD winter carnival

Sydney trainer Kevin Pizzuto has confirmed a Brisbane winter carnival campaign.

But it comes with a twist.

While Racing Queensland officials were confident of seeing last start Gr.1 Len Smith Mile winner Cruz Bromac heading north for the open class riches on offer, nobody was expecting his companion.

Stable star Tiger Tara is also expected to make the trip and contest the main event, the Gr.1 $200,540 UBET Blacks A Fake Queensland Championship on July 21 at Albion Park.

Tiger Tara has not raced since finishing fourth behind My Field Marshal in the Miracle Mile at TABCORP Park, Menangle in 1:46.9 back on February 24.

The $1.3 million earner is a major inclusion for the final leg of the 2017/18 Australian Pacing Gold Grand Circuit which sets up as a must win race for Soho Tribeca.

If successful, Soho Tribeca can snatch a one point victory from champion pacer and now North American based Lazarus.

Tiger Tara sits third on the leaderboard and even if he is triumphant, he can’t secure the title of Grand Circuit champion.

“He’s been back in work for a number of weeks and he’s returned in such great order and come to hand very quickly so we’re going to give it a go. I’ll have both Tiger and Cruz Bromac starting in the Blacks A Fake.” Pizzuto said.

Tiger Tara was the beaten favourite in the 2017 version after being run down by Hectorjayjay and My Field Marshal in the 2680m feature.

Defending champion Hectorjayjay won’t be returning despite making a successful return at Kilmore last weekend in the Popular Alm Sprint.

Now prepared by master horseman Gavin Lang, it was his first start since winning the Blacks A Fake.