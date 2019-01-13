Day At The Track

Tiger Tara out of Ballarat Cup

10:45 AM 14 Jan 2019 NZDT
Tiger Tara

IN a shock twist Inter Dominion champion Tiger Tara won’t tackle Saturday night’s $100,000 Group 1 Ballarat Cup.

He’s the second big name in the space of just a few hours to pull out of Victoria’s biggest country cup.

It follows Cran Dalgety’s decision to skip Ballarat and wait another week for the $100,000 Group 1 4YO Bonanza with Shepparton Cup winner Im Pats Delight.

Tiger Tara was a clear prepost favourite for Ballarat before Pizzuto revealed his change of plans.

“He’s right where I want him and I don’t want to have to take him down to Melbourne twice or have to leave him there for the time between Ballarat and the Hunter Cup,” he said.

“I’ve got lots on at home with Majordan getting ready for the Miracle Mile and Picard for the Chariots Of Fire. I’m not just a one-horse trainer.

“He doesn’t need to race at Ballarat. He’s very fit and I can sharpen him at home before the Hunter Cup.”

Tiger Tara stepped-out for the first time since his stunning Melbourne Inter Dominion win when he toyed with a moderate field at Menangle last night.

Todd McCarthy worked to the front and let Tiger Tara roll for a scorching 1min53.8sec mile rate iver the longer 2300m trip. He closed off in 54.2 and 26.6sec.

With Tiger Tara and Im Pats Delight, the All Stars’ trio of Cruz Bromac, Thefixer and Spankem should dominate Ballarat.

 

Adam Hamilton

