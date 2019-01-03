Tiger Tara ramps up work for Perth

Last year’s Inter Dominion winner Tiger Tara is on track for this month’s Fremantle and WA Pacing Cups at Gloucester Park, according to trainer Kevin Pizzuto.

Tiger Tara blew his rivals away in the Inter Dominion at Melton on December 15 and stamped himself as the one to beat for the Perth features.

Pizzuto said Tiger Tara, who also finished second in the New Zealand Cup last November, had been on light duties following his Inter Dominion success.

“He had a week off, but he track worked well this morning,” he told TABradio.

“I’ll be coming to Perth on Tuesday or Wednesday night, I’ll just have to see what the flights are.”

Pizzuto brought Tiger Tara to Perth for the 2017 Inter Dominion series.

The eight-year-old won a heat of that series at Bunbury, while was placed in the other two heats at Gloucester Park, before finishing second to Lazarus in the final.

Pizzuto said Tiger Tara would need to be every bit as good to win the Fremantle and WA Pacing Cups as he was in the past two Inter Dominions.

“He’s about the same now as he was (in the Inter Dominion),” he said.

“He’s just got to be good on the day.

“I hope it’s good competition and I think it will be.”

Tiger Tara will join fellow east coast visitor My Field Marshal, pictured above, in Perth, who blew his rivals away in last Friday night’s Group 2 Village Kid Pace at Gloucester Park.

Pizzuto said he had great respect for My Field Marshal, who beat Tiger Tara in their most recent clash in last year’s Miracle Mile.

Following My Field Marshal’s win on Friday night, trainer Tim Butt said he wasn’t deterred by the Inter Dominion winner’s presence in Perth.

“Field Marshal has got a good record against Tiger Tara,” he said.

“We’re not too worried about him coming.

“It all comes down to the draw and who’s right on the night.”

Meanwhile, a number of local hopefuls for the upcoming Cups will be out to strengthen their claims for a spot in the feature events in this Friday night’s Free-For-All.

Mitch Maguire, Runrunjimmydunn, Natural Disaster, Im Full Of Excuses, Vultan Tin and Mr Mojito are all in the mix to run in the Free-For-All after last week’s Village Kid.

The runner-up from last week’s feature Our Max Phactor has been nominated for this week’s Standing Start event.

Final acceptances for the meeting will be taken later this afternoon.