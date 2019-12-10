Tiger Tara's timely return

Just hours after this year’s Inter Dominion pacing champion is crowned at Alexandra Park, last year’s winner will return to racing in Australia.

Mighty warhorse Tiger Tara steps out in Menangle’s Group 3 Alf Phillis free-for-all (2300m) at 10.58pm NZ time Saturday night.

It will be he $2.37 million-earner’s first start since finishing fourth at Menangle on September 20.

And, just for good measure, his rivals include another proven superstar, former Miracle Mile winner My Field Marshal.

Tim Butt’s star hasn’t raced since being retired from this year’s Miracle Mile back on March 2 with cardiac arrythmia.

Butt has been open in saying this race will go a long way to deciding whether My Field Marshal heads to Perth for next month’s big Group 1 double – the Fremantle and WA Pacing Cups.

My Field Marshal won the Fremantle Cup last year then ran a fantastic race for fourth in the WA Pacing Cup.

In contrast, Tiger Tara is definitely WA-bound, according to trainer Kevin Pizzuto.

The last time Tiger Tara was in Perth was for the 2017 Inter Dominion series where he won a heat, finished second in his other two heats then led and ran third to the amazing Lazarus in the Grand Final.

While Tiger Tara (gate 10) and My Field Marshal (gate 11) have class on their rivals this week, lack of racing and their wide draws won’t make life easy against some classy rivals.

The emerging Ignatius will be fitter for one run back from a spell and gets gate three, while speedy beginner Alta Orlando may be the leader and take catching from barrier two.