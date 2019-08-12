Day At The Track

Tiger Tara will chase NZ Cup this year

09:00 AM 12 Aug 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Tiger Tara,Harness racing
Tiger Tara the APG Grand Circuit Champion
Gloucester Park

The indecision is over and superstar pacer Tiger Tara will chase NZ Cup glory again this year.

Trainer Kevin Pizzuto had refused to be drawn on plans with his reigning Inter Dominion champion, but today confirmed the NZ Cup was again his major target.

“Everything now is about having at his top for NZ Cup Day,” Pizzuto said. “He’s back and going well and I’ll just take him through the free-for-alls here before we head back across to Christchurch.

“He’s an older horse and I need to keep him in work, even though there aren’t any big races for him for a while.”

Tiger Tara has won two of three runs back from a spell, the latest in a slick 1min53.9sec mile rate for the longer 2300m trip at Menangle in cold and very windy conditions last night.

“I know he didn’t win by much, but it was a big win because the wind was so strong,” Pizzuto said.

“I’m sure he’s going as well as ever and I’m still hurting over getting so close in last year’s NZ Cup without winning it.”

Pizzuto has the option of heading to Melton for the $200,000 Group 1 Victoria Cup on October 12 – a race Tiger Tara won last year – but he said it’s more likely he would go across to NZ earlier than last year and have his final lead-up race over there.

“That’s what I’m thinking, go over there earlier than last year. Maybe a race like Ashburton,” Pizzuto said. “If I do that, I wouldn’t take him to Victoria.”

And what about defending that Inter Dominion crown in Auckland from November 29?

“It’s likely, but I won’t say definite yet,” Pizzuto said. “I’m only looking as far as ahead as the NZ Cup. If he gets through that well, then I’ll look at staying over there.”

 

Adam Hamilton

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Big upsets in stakes at Tioga Downs
12-Aug-2019 10:08 AM NZST
Fillies impressive in PASS at Pocono Downs
12-Aug-2019 10:08 AM NZST
Our Max Phactor braves the breeze at Harrah's
12-Aug-2019 10:08 AM NZST
Joey Pro extends win streak at Batavia
12-Aug-2019 10:08 AM NZST
$400,000 Carl Milstein goes to Bettors Wish
11-Aug-2019 13:08 PM NZST
Track Records set, tied in Ohio Sires Stakes
11-Aug-2019 13:08 PM NZST
Sweet Vivian upsets at Running Aces
11-Aug-2019 13:08 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News