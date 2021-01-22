Tiger Thompson N roars home to win

Tiger Thompson N roars home and wins the Open pace at Dover Downs on Thursday night.

Tiger Thompson N and Goldberg left quickest off the gate. Goldberg led the field through an opening quarter in 26 seconds flat.

Dexter Dunn sensed the pace was pedestrian, pulled the pocket with Tiger Thompson N in front of the stands. The half was reached in 55 seconds flat. The quarter was a routine 28.4.

The action picked up as Itsrockandroll A paced first over past the five eighths.

Corey Callahan was able to entice Tyga Hanover and Yannick Gingras, off the rail and found cover, second over on the rim..

Tiger Thompson N maintained a length lead and reached the three quarters in 1:22.2. That quarter was paced up in 27.2.

At the top of the stretch, Yannick Gingris ducked to the rail with Tyga Hanover saving his mount for a late surge. In the lane, a thrilling stretch duel between both horses ensued.

At the finish line, Tiger Thompson N ruled supreme, and won by a neck in 1:50 flat.

Tiger Thompson N ( Big Jim) is owned by Nanticoke Racing, Josh Parker S. Messick and Prestige Stable. Josh Parker trained and Dexter Dunn was the driver.

Tiger Thompson N, the race favorite, was sent off at odds of 2/1.

Tyga Hanover finished second for trainer Andrew Harris and driver Yannick Gingras.

Itsrockandroll A was trained by Dylan Davis. Corey Callahan was the driver

Racing resumes on Monday at Dover Downs. Post Time is 4:30 pm